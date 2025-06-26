Dementia Caregiving: The Often-Overlooked Role of Nieces and Nephews

As dementia continues to impact millions worldwide, the role of family caregivers becomes increasingly vital.
A recent study published in The Gerontologist sheds light on the often-overlooked role of niece and nephew caregivers for individuals with dementia. Two-thirds of niece and nephew caregivers didn't anticipate taking on this responsibility, instead gradually assuming the role (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Niece and Nephew Dementia Caregivers: Family Relationships and Care Dynamics
Go to source).
Dementia caregiving and family dynamics“That spontaneity shows extraordinary love and empathy while masking a lot of real stress,” said Tina Savla, professor of human development and family science and co-author of the study. “They carry all of the responsibilities associated with primary caregiving while also managing their own households, children, and work.”
‘Did You Know?The study also revealed that the nieces and nephews often had lifelong relationships with their relatives, shaped by generational ties that positioned them as potential caregivers.
60% of family caregivers for dementia patients experience high emotional stress, which can impact their overall well-being. #medindia #dementia #nieceandnephew #caregivers’
60% of family caregivers for dementia patients experience high emotional stress, which can impact their overall well-being. #medindia #dementia #nieceandnephew #caregivers’
“Many participants told us, 'I’m just paying back the love my aunt showed me when I was a kid,’” said Savla, who is also a core faculty member of the Center for Gerontology . “I think that when care comes from heartfelt gratitude rather than sheer duty or obligation, then caregivers keep going — even when resources are thin and pressures and stressors are high.”
Savla and Karen Roberto, founding executive director of Virginia Tech’s Institute for Society, Culture, and Environment, are leading the ongoing study, which includes 20 nieces and five nephews, through the CareEx project, funded by the National Institutes of Health. Located throughout Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, the caregivers studied were between 38 to 67 years old and either lived with their relatives or saw them at least three times a week.
From Relatives to Caregivers: Family Members' Experiences with Dementia
Data was collected through telephone interviews from 2021-25. The conversations explored the family members’ paths to dementia caregiving, how they manage their care responsibilities, and the effects caregiving has on their well-being and that of the person living with dementia.
The researchers believe the study comes at a critical time in America, as both the general population’s age and dementia diagnosis rate are increasing. Despite the growth, most family caregiving studies only target traditional caregivers, such as spouses and adult children.
Advertisement
To better understand this specific caregiving dynamic, Roberto and Savla identified four overarching themes: relationship foundations, pathways to caregiving, care systems, and trials and tribulations. These four themes revealed the complexity of connection between past relationships, caregiving responsibilities, support systems, and caregiving challenges that the nieces and nephews faced.
Advertisement
Moving forward, Roberto and Savla plan to continue interviewing niece and nephew caregivers as well as other extended caregivers, such as adult grandchildren and siblings, to expand their data to include even more diverse caregiver perspectives.
“Understanding the contributions of extended family caregivers provides a more complete picture of the family caregiving ecosystem” said Roberto, who is also a core faculty member of the Center for Gerontology. “Learning about their experiences will help identify unmet care needs and guide interventions to help sustain and improve caregiver well-being, which in turn benefits the person living with dementia and society at-large.”
Reference:
- Niece and Nephew Dementia Caregivers: Family Relationships and Care Dynamics - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40515648/)
Source-Eurekalert