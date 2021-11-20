About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Delta-like SARS-CoV-2 Variants are Most Likely to Increase Pandemic Severity: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on November 20, 2021 at 9:12 PM
Font : A-A+

Delta-like SARS-CoV-2 Variants are Most Likely to Increase Pandemic Severity: Study

A SARS-CoV-2 variant with traits similar to that of the Delta variant with enhanced transmissibility and the ability to infect people who had previous infections can cause a more severe pandemic with more infections, revealed a mathematical model created by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Their work, which was published online in Cell, could help researchers and public health officials interpret the significance of novel and existing variants and design tailored public health responses for various scenarios based on a variant's characteristics.

Advertisement


"Thus far, evidence of immune escape—the ability of a variant to evade the immune system and cause reinfections or breakthrough infections—has been a red flag," said Mary Bushman, co-author of the Cell paper and a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Epidemiology at Harvard Chan School. "Our findings say it's maybe more of a yellow flag—this is not such a big deal on its own. But when it's combined with enhanced transmissibility, then it can be a really big deal."

Some have quickly become a dominant strain and increased the number of infections, like the Alpha and Delta variants, while others, like Beta, failed to take hold or significantly affect the pandemic's trajectory. To understand the effects that certain factors would have on a pandemic, Bushman created a model that simulates how pandemics fueled by hypothetical variants would affect populations that are using various combinations of masking with physical distancing, and vaccinations.
Advertisement

The analysis simulated a SARS-CoV-2 pandemic with several different hypothetical variants including combinations of the two traits: enhanced transmissibility, similar to the Alpha variant; partial immune escape, similar to the Beta variant; enhanced transmissibility with partial immune escape, similar to the Delta variant; and a variant with neither trait. The analysis also factored in how certain variables, such as masking/physical distancing or vaccinations, would affect the pandemic's trajectory. For each of the scenarios, the researchers analyzed the total number of infections as well as the number/percentage of infections averted by vaccination.

Bushman and their team determined that a variant with enhanced transmissibility alone would likely be more dangerous than a variant that could partially evade the immune system. Yet a variant with both traits could cause more infections, reinfections, and breakthrough infections than a variant with either trait alone.

According to the model, vaccination is also predicted to be highly beneficial in the case of Delta-like variants because vaccinations would prevent a greater number of cases that a more transmissible virus would potentially cause, and because the milder nature of breakthrough infections should substantially reduce overall mortality.

"It's really important that people realize the emergence of variants like Delta make high levels of vaccination all the more crucial," said Bill Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology and co-author of the Cell paper. "Even if we cannot eliminate the virus, we can ensure that people face it with the best preparation, and a more transmissible virus means there will be more infections in the absence of vaccination, so more people stand to benefit from it."

Other Harvard Chan School co-authors of the study included Rebecca Kahn, Bradford Taylor, and Marc Lipsitch.

This research was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (R01AI128344), U.S. National Cancer Institute SeroNet (U01CA261277), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (200-2016-91779).

"Population impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants with enhanced transmissibility and/or partial immune escape," Mary Bushman, Rebecca Kahn, Bradford P. Taylor, Marc Lipsitch, William P. Hanage, Cell, online November 19, 2021, doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2021.11.026

Visit the Harvard Chan School website for the latest news, press releases, and multimedia offerings.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Role of Proteins in Psoriasis Treatment
Brain Diseases can be Detected by Eye Movements >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
How Can We Keep the Brain Young?
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
Plant-Based Diet - Effective Remedy Against Chronic Migraine
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
Emerging Dangerous COVID-19 Variants
Emerging Dangerous COVID-19 Variants
Biologists have warned that relaxing COVID-19 restrictions when large numbers of individuals remain ...
Role of T Cells in Fight Against COVID-19 Variants
Role of T Cells in Fight Against COVID-19 Variants
T cell response through COVID-19 vaccines makes the immune system to recognize these new variants .....
WHO Named COVID-19 Variants of India as 'Delta' and 'Kappa'
WHO Named COVID-19 Variants of India as 'Delta' and 'Kappa'
COVID-19 variant first found in India will now be called as "Delta" while earlier found variant in ....
Covaxin Offers Protection Against New COVID-19 Variants
Covaxin Offers Protection Against New COVID-19 Variants
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin demonstrates protection against the new Covid-19 variants, says new study. ...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close