medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Delhi's Air Quality Improves After Overnight Rain, But Still Far from Safe

by Iswarya on  November 15, 2018 at 9:57 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Air quality in Delhi and the regions around it improved to 'very poor' from 'severe' category due to overnight rain. But the condition may drop again, warn monitoring agencies.
Delhi's Air Quality Improves After Overnight Rain, But Still Far from Safe
Delhi's Air Quality Improves After Overnight Rain, But Still Far from Safe

Delhi saw about 7 mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, improving air quality by settling the particle pollutants.

However, rains have also increased the moisture in the air, which according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), will trap the pollutants and worsen the air quality.

"After the isolated shower in part of Delhi, a lot of moisture is introduced in the air, making it heavy and increased the holding capacity which will force AQI to go to the 'severe' category from evening until late night as the ventilation is also reduced," SAFAR forecast said.

However, it adds that the air quality will recover in the next two days as the wind is likely to pick up by Friday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 4 p.m. on Wednesday was 312, considered 'very poor,' against 409 or 'severe' at this time on Tuesday. Gurugram saw "poor" air quality with AQI of 254. The AQI was 339 in Faridabad, 352 in Ghaziabad, 348 in Greater Noida and 332 in Noida, all measured on a scale of 0 to 500 and falling under 'very poor' category.

The major pollutant, PM2.5 or particles with a diameter less than 2.5 mm, dropped from 'severe' category on Tuesday to 'very poor' category in Delhi on Wednesday.

The average presence of PM2.5 was 160 microgrammes per cubic meters at 5 p.m., against 182 units at 12 p.m. Meanwhile, the same across Delhi on Tuesday was 271 units.

Known to impact health severely by entering the bloodstream, the safe limit for PM2.5 is 25 units by international standards and 60 units by national standards.

Due to the rains, the larger suspended particles PM10 or particles with a diameter less than 10 mm, dropped from the "severe" to the "moderate" category on Wednesday morning, according to SAFAR.

"Weather has improved in Delhi, but since the system has moved, the region may see a slight increase in pollutants on Thursday due to calm winds. But after that, north-westerly winds will improve the air quality," Mahesh Palawat, Director of private weather forecast group Skymet said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Air Pollution causes Irregular Periods in Girls

Teenage girls breathing polluted air, unhealthy eating habits, increased weight gain, less physical activity and poor lifestyle can all lead to irregular periods.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body Wraps for Slimmer, Sexier You

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Potassium Rich Foods / Foods High in Potassium

Eat more potassium rich foods and lower your risk for high blood pressure and kidney stones. ...

 Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Nightfall / Wet Dreams / Nocturnal Emissions

Wet dreams or nightfall is the involuntary ejaculation occurring during sleep. It is fairly common ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive