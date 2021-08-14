by Colleen Fleiss on  August 14, 2021 at 2:33 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Delhi to Implement Cloud-based Health Information Management System Next Year, Say Sources
A world-class Health Information Management System (HIMS) is set to launch next year by the Delhi government. The health department has completed the vendor selection and bidding process and is working to streamline the project and place before the cabinet.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Health Information Management System will be a monumental step towards getting the people of Delhi freedom from their problems. The project will bring about a revolution in the healthcare infrastructure of Delhi. As part of the project, Health Cards will be assigned to each citizen, which will be a repository of medical information. Doctors will be able to see patient's medical history using the card and the patients will be able to take appointments from home.

Kejriwal held a meeting to review the progress of the Health Information Management System along with the Health Helpline and the eHealth Card which are two crucial landmarks the project aims to achieve. Reviewing the project with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal instructed the officers to expedite the timelines. He said that the Delhi government is committed to providing the best and most modern healthcare facilities to the people of Delhi. Delhi will be the first state to have such a world-class system after the implementation.


The first phase of the preparation will be completed by the end of this year and can be implemented in the beginning of the next year. Once the project is implemented, people can get an appointment with the doctor they wish to see by accessing an online portal from the comfort of their homes. The eHealth Card will be distributed through a door-to-door campaign which will have the entire medical history of the cardholder and will be able to get treatment at any hospital on the HIMS system.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Telemedicine
Telemedicine refers to the use of information and communication technology to provide health care and information from a distance.
READ MORE
Significant Disparities in Telemedicine Use, Especially Among Older and POC Patients: Study
New study finds significant inequities in telemedicine use during the COVID pandemic, particularly by socioeconomic status, race/ethnicity, age, and when someone needed to use a language other than English.
READ MORE
Telemedicine to Diagnose and Treat Dysphagia in COVID Patients
Dysphagia, swallowing difficulties n patients with COVID-19 should be diagnosed and treated by telemedicine to lessen the risk to health care professionals, reports a new study.
READ MORE
TELEMEDICON 2020: 16th International Conference of the Telemedicine Society of India
The 16th International Annual Conference of 'Telemedicine Society of India' (TSI) will be held from 18th December to 20th December 2020.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Health Insurance - IndiaNeck Cracking