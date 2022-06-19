Delhi Reports Three More COVID Deaths

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported 1,530 against 1,534 recorded on the previous day, while there were three more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.
The Covid positivity rate has jumped to 8.41%, while the number of active cases has risen to 5,542.
With 1,104 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,90,315. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 3,783.
COVID-19 In DelhiWith new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,22,089, while the death toll has reached 26,232.
According to the health bulletin, the total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,46,64,648.
Source: IANS