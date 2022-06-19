About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Delhi Reports Three More COVID Deaths

by Colleen Fleiss on June 19, 2022 at 10:24 PM
Delhi Reports Three More COVID Deaths

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported 1,530 against 1,534 recorded on the previous day, while there were three more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has jumped to 8.41%, while the number of active cases has risen to 5,542.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
With 1,104 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,90,315. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 3,783.

COVID-19 In Delhi

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,22,089, while the death toll has reached 26,232.

A total of 18,183 new tests -- 13,298 RT-PCR and 4,885 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,88,76,508 while 37,501 vaccines were administered - 2,594 first doses, 7,572 second doses, and 27,335 precaution doses.

According to the health bulletin, the total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,46,64,648.

Source: IANS
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021

Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021


With the festival of lights - Diwali around, this year, the celebration warrants safe and protective approach as we badge the global phase of the Post-COVID period.
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Are Babies Born to Covid Mothers at Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders?

Are Babies Born to Covid Mothers at Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders?


Babies born to mothers who had been infected with Covid-19 were found to have neurodevelopmental changes later.
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
