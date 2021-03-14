Delhi Reports Over 400 New COVID-19 Cases

Delhi for the 3rd consecutive day has reported more than 400 new coronavirus cases as 419 new cases were reported on Saturday taking the total tally to 6,43,289, the health bulletin said.



409 cases were reported on Thursday while on Friday the number of cases was 431.

‘Three more COVID related deaths took the total death toll in Delhi to 10,939, as per the health bulletin.’





Out of the total 5,711 beds for coronavirus patients in the national capital, 5,129 are vacant. A total of 1,204 patients are in home isolation. Total number of containment zones as on date stands at 518.



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "The positivity rate in Delhi was much lower in comparison to Maharshtra and Kerala. The Delhi government was on a full vigil to combat the pandemic. There are enough beds available to treat the patients in the city. There is no need to panic. We are prepared for it,"



A total of 74,326 tests, including 47,120 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 27,206 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 1,32,27,870 tests have been conducted in the city. The positivity rate was recorded to be 0.56 per cent.