Delhi Reports 942 COVID Cases

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded a drop in new COVID cases, at 942 against 1,109 on the previous day, while there was no fresh fatality, as per the health bulletin.



Meanwhile, the COVID positivity rate of the city has come down to 7.25 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 5,141, out of which 3,729 patients are being treated in home isolation.

‘A total of 13,001 new tests -- 8,805 RT-PCR and 4,196 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,98,13,227 while 33,118 vaccines were administered - 1,707 first doses, 4,497 second doses, and 26,914 precaution doses.’