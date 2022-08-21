About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Delhi Reports 942 COVID Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on August 21, 2022 at 11:40 PM
In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded a drop in new COVID cases, at 942 against 1,109 on the previous day, while there was no fresh fatality, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the COVID positivity rate of the city has come down to 7.25 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 5,141, out of which 3,729 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,360 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,62,262, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,93,823 and the death toll continues to 26,420.

The number of COVID containment zones stands at 305.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,62,17,082, according to the health bulletin.

Source: IANS
