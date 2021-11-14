Delhi Records One COVID-19 Death

Delhi has recorded 36 fresh COVID cases, sending its tally up to 14,40,424, and one new death, taking the toll to 25,094, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.



The number OF active cases has also registered a marginal growth and stands at 349, while with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,981 so far, the health bulletin said.