Delhi Records One COVID-19 Death

by Colleen Fleiss on November 14, 2021 at 10:51 PM
Delhi Records One COVID-19 Death

Delhi has recorded 36 fresh COVID cases, sending its tally up to 14,40,424, and one new death, taking the toll to 25,094, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The number OF active cases has also registered a marginal growth and stands at 349, while with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,14,981 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 158 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 54,161 new tests -- 44,843 RT-PCR and 9,318 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,00,84,879 so far.
The number of containment zones has jumped to 125 in the city.

Out of 1,13,420 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 38,043 were first doses and 75,377 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,12,39,154, according to the health bulletin.

Source: IANS
