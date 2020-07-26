by Colleen Fleiss on  July 26, 2020 at 11:35 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Delhi Records New Cases of Dengue, Malaria
As monsoon hits Delhi, the cases of vector-borne diseases have found to be rising. As per the latest data released by all three municipal corporations, the city has recorded 73 cases of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya so far.

Out of these 73 cases, 38 are of Malaria, 22 are of Dengue, and the remaining 13 are Chikungunya cases.

However, the officials are quite optimistic about the current count. They believe the situation is under control as the count is 30 per cent less then the previous year. In 2019, the city had recorded 107 cases of Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya in the same period. "We have the situation under control and fully prepared to deal with it in the coming days," said Ira Singhal, Additional Municipal Commissioner of North Municipal Corporation of Delhi.


Singhal also said that the MCD staff is carrying various activities to put a lid on the outbreak. "Domestic breeding checking, fogging, anti-larval spray, and sanitization of wet spots are being done to check mosquitoes' breeding. Besides, we are also doing awareness programs to sensitize the residents," she said.

Singhal also said that the MCDs are carrying inspection drives and penalizing the persons or the establishments where breeding spots for mosquitoes are found. As per the data, the corporations have served 11,942 legal notices and launched 106 prosecutions against the violators.

The officials told that the corporations had roped traders' associations and RWAs to spot and cover the uncovered drains. An official from South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said that the corporation has started an awareness campaign and prepared an audio-visual clip to be shared with all RWAs.

However, the RWAs have contradicted the claims by the MCD officials. B.S. Vohra, president of East Delhi RWA joint front who lives in Krishna Nagar, fared that only 25 per cent of the work is done against the claims touted by the MCD officials. "Very less has happened on the ground. Many drains in East Delhi localities are yet to be desilted. Due to the accumulation of silt, colonies are being waterlogged within minutes of the downpour. If not addressed readily, It could wash away all the efforts put in to fight against Dengue and Malaria," he said.

The experts said that the peak season for malaria starts from May, and a spike is seen after the monsoon in July and August. Dr Pankaj Solanki, a member of Delhi Medical Council, said that the outbreak of Malaria and Dengue is around the corner.

"The authorities are busty in dealing with the Covid-19. As it is the season of vector-borne diseases, much focus is stressed upon it," Dr Solanki said while adding that the situation could worsen if Covid-19 gets mixed with the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

"The drop in blood platelets will be fatal for the patients already suffering from the Covid-19 infection," Dr Solanki further added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Malaria
Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.
READ MORE
Quiz on Malaria
Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. Early detection and adequate treatment at the right time can reduce deaths due to malaria. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this ...
READ MORE
New Mechanism for Identifying Drugs for Dengue Discovered
University of Texas medical branch at Galveston researchers have discovered a new antiviral mechanism for dengue therapeutics.
READ MORE
Dengue Fever Rising in South-East Asia Alongside Coronavirus
Dengue causing mosquitoes are thriving, as coronavirus imposed restrictions deter sanitation needs causing accumulation of waste and stagnant water. These are breeding grounds for dengue-causing mosquitoes.
READ MORE
Fever
Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.
READ MORE
Malaria - Protection Strategies
Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.
READ MORE
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Malaria-waterMalariaMosquito DiseasesFeverMalaria - Protection Strategies