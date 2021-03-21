Delhi Records 813 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Delhi has recorded 813 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 years, according to the health buletine issued by Delhi government on Saturday.



The overall infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,47,161, while 10,955 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far. The number of active cases in Delhi presently stands at 3,409. As many as 6,32,797 persons have recovered from Covid-19 so far, with 567 recoveries being recorded between Friday and Saturday.

‘In an alarming sign, Delhi's test positivity rate jumped to 1.07 per cent on Saturday, as compared to 0.93 per cent on Friday, while the cumulative positivity rate went up to 4.71 per cent.’





On Thursday, the national capital had reported 609 new Covid cases.



A total of 75,888 new samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,37,42,763.



Meanwhile, two persons died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.