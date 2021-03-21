by Colleen Fleiss on  March 21, 2021 at 2:47 PM Coronavirus News
Delhi Records 813 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
Delhi has recorded 813 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 years, according to the health buletine issued by Delhi government on Saturday.

The overall infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,47,161, while 10,955 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far. The number of active cases in Delhi presently stands at 3,409. As many as 6,32,797 persons have recovered from Covid-19 so far, with 567 recoveries being recorded between Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, two persons died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.


On Friday, Delhi had reported 716 new cases and four deaths. It was the first time that the national capital reported more than 700 Covid cases in a day this year. The last 700-plus tally was recorded on December 27 (757 cases).

On Thursday, the national capital had reported 609 new Covid cases.

A total of 75,888 new samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,37,42,763.

Source: IANS

