Delhi Records 813 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Meanwhile, two persons died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.
‘In an alarming sign, Delhi's test positivity rate jumped to 1.07 per cent on Saturday, as compared to 0.93 per cent on Friday, while the cumulative positivity rate went up to 4.71 per cent.’
On Friday, Delhi had reported 716 new cases and four deaths. It was the first time that the national capital reported more than 700 Covid cases in a day this year. The last 700-plus tally was recorded on December 27 (757 cases).
On Thursday, the national capital had reported 609 new Covid cases.
A total of 75,888 new samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,37,42,763.
