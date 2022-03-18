About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Delhi Records 140 New COVID-19 Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on March 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM
Delhi Records 140 New COVID-19 Cases

Delhi has reported 140 new coronavirus cases, but no new death case recorded, said the Health Department bulletin.

The daily Covid positivity rate in the city stands at 0.43 per cent, while the number of active cases has declined to 602. With recovery rate climbing to 98.57 per cent, the death rate stands at 1.40 per cent.

With 148 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,36,866. A total of 432 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 3238 in the city.

The new cases has take the tally to 18,63,633, while the toll remains 26,145.

Meanwhile, a total of 32,444 new tests -- 27,026 RT-PCR and 5,418 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,70,60,601.

Source: IANS
News Resource
