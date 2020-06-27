Delhi Minister Tests Negative for Covid-19

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested for coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, came out to be negative.
AAP leader Atishi Marlena, Delhi government advisor Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe have also tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently in quarantine.
Source: IANS