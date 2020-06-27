Delhi Minister Tests Negative for Covid-19

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain reported negative for Covid-19 and will be discharged from the hospital as soon as possible.



The 55-year-old had tested positive on June 17 after developing breathlessness, following which he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital. He was then shifted to Max Hospital, administered plasma therapy and kept on oxygen support in an ICU ward.A



On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested for coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, came out to be negative.



‘AAP leader Atishi Marlena, Delhi government advisor Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe have also tested positive for Covid-19.’





