Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government launched Neonatal Early Evaluation Vision (NEEV) program, which covers approximately 1.5 lakh, newborn babies. NEEV will concentrate on tackling visible functional and metabolic defects in the infants.

Delhi Govt Launches 'Mission NEEV' for Early Treatment of Infants

‘The NEEV will start with 31 birthing facilities and will later include all delivery points and other birthing facilities. ’

Speaking on occasion, Jain focussed attention on newborn screening being an important public health initiative.



"With the program being implemented at many government hospitals, newborns who do not have a clinically evident disease like congenital hypothyroidism, critical congenital heart disease, and hearing loss will be picked up early, and treatment can be initiated early," Jain said.



To start at 31 birthing facilities with the highest load, Jain said that this would be expanded later to include all delivery points and other birthing facilities.



Seema Kapoor, Director, Mission NEEV, said the initiative is meant to pick up these disorders in the pre-emptive phase.



"Taking into account, that these disorders are associated with high mortality and morbidity, this is likely to come down with the implementation of this program, brings the message that being proactive rather than reactive is the right approach," she said in the statement.



Health Minister Satyendar Jain laid the foundation of NEEV at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).