Delhi Govt. Starting Long-term Plan to Down Air Pollution

Delhi government will hold its anti-pollution campaign between March and September to encourage people of the city to come forward and combat the rising air pollution.The minister also informed that the smog tower which is being constructed at the Connaught Place will be ready by June this year."A seven-member committee will be set up including the members of Delhi Pollution Control Board, IIT Delhi and DMRC along with other concerned departments related to construction.Based on the suggestions of the committee, the government is going to prepare a long-term action plan to curb pollution from dust particles," Rai added.He further stated that action will be initiated against the officials found negligent in the timely disposal of complaints of pollution in the green-war room. He informed that a close monitoring team has been set up to monitor the smog tower project being set up at Connaught Place."An action plan will also be prepared on how to deal with pollution caused by thermal power plants around Delhi. We have taken several important steps such as anti-dust campaign, 'red light on, pollution off' campaign, use of bio-composer, green-war room and the Green Delhi app to deal with pollution in Delhi," Rai said.Source: IANS