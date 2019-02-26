Delhi Government Offers Financial Aid to 2.36 Lakh Distressed Women

Font : A- A+



Around 2.36 lakh women in distress were offered monthly financial assistance in 2018-19 by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital. The number of beneficiaries has gone up compared to 2.05 lakh women who were financially aided in 2017-18, revealed a status report of the Outcome Budget.

Delhi Government Offers Financial Aid to 2.36 Lakh Distressed Women



Presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the Assembly on Monday, the Outcome Budget stated that 24 programs were included comprising 207 output indicators, of which 137 were critical indicators.



‘The Ladli scheme aims to empower a girl child by enhancing her social status and self-reliance through proper education, economic security, and protection against discrimination and deprivation.’ Under the Ladli scheme, the department received 63,014 applications for fresh enrollment till December against the annual target of 65,000, and 8,241 people were enrolled till December 2018.



Under the scheme, 57,844 cases were renewed against 1,05,319 received for renewal up to December 2018, the report stated.



According to report, 18,214 maturity cases were proposed against the annual target of 26,577 under the scheme.



Around 12.69 lakh children and pregnant women were availing services of nutrition, vaccination and pre-school activities at 10,897 anganwadi centers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).







Source: IANS Presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the Assembly on Monday, the Outcome Budget stated that 24 programs were included comprising 207 output indicators, of which 137 were critical indicators.Under the Ladli scheme, the department received 63,014 applications for fresh enrollment till December against the annual target of 65,000, and 8,241 people were enrolled till December 2018.Under the scheme, 57,844 cases were renewed against 1,05,319 received for renewal up to December 2018, the report stated.According to report, 18,214 maturity cases were proposed against the annual target of 26,577 under the scheme.Around 12.69 lakh children and pregnant women were availing services of nutrition, vaccination and pre-school activities at 10,897 anganwadi centers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: