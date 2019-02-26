medindia
Delhi Government Offers Financial Aid to 2.36 Lakh Distressed Women

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 26, 2019 at 9:40 AM
Around 2.36 lakh women in distress were offered monthly financial assistance in 2018-19 by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital. The number of beneficiaries has gone up compared to 2.05 lakh women who were financially aided in 2017-18, revealed a status report of the Outcome Budget.
Delhi Government Offers Financial Aid to 2.36 Lakh Distressed Women
Presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the Assembly on Monday, the Outcome Budget stated that 24 programs were included comprising 207 output indicators, of which 137 were critical indicators.

Under the Ladli scheme, the department received 63,014 applications for fresh enrollment till December against the annual target of 65,000, and 8,241 people were enrolled till December 2018.

Under the scheme, 57,844 cases were renewed against 1,05,319 received for renewal up to December 2018, the report stated.

According to report, 18,214 maturity cases were proposed against the annual target of 26,577 under the scheme.

Around 12.69 lakh children and pregnant women were availing services of nutrition, vaccination and pre-school activities at 10,897 anganwadi centers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).



Source: IANS

