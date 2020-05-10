Delhi Government Initiative for Proper Nutrition to Lactating Women

New initiative has been started online by Chief Minister's Aanganwadi Monitoring Committees to improve public service delivery in Delhi, including for lactating women.



On this occasion, 233 ward-level members of newly-formed Chief Minister's Aanganwadi Monitoring Committees gathered for an online webinar discussion. Rajendra Pal Gautam, Delhi's Women, and Child Development Minister, also joined this webinar organized after Nutrition Month 2020.

‘Various activities were started to raise awareness about proper nutrition in pregnant women and lactating mothers and kids, under the newly-formed Aanganwadi Monitoring Committees in Delhi.’





Gautam appealed to the members of the Women and Child Development Department to continue efforts to decrease malnutrition among women and kids in Delhi. He acknowledged the excellent work done in the month on behalf of the groups engaged in this work.

During the nutrition month, the Women and Child Development Department employees worked to spread door-to-door communication in the capital. Under this program, activities were started to build awareness about proper nutrition in pregnant women and lactating mothers and kids.

The department identified malnourished kids, close monitoring of work being done in Aanganwadi centers, ration availability at homes for the government scheme's beneficiaries, and giving the necessary diet to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Source: Medindia

On the occasion, he also published an e-booklet edition of the information booklet titled 'Care and Healthy Eating for Women and Children and Adolescents based on Nutrition.'