Delhi Faces Alarming Increase in Hepatitis A Cases

Delhi has experienced a substantial increase in Hepatitis A cases over the past two months, according to doctors.Hepatitis () is an infection that primarily affects the liver, with the most common viruses being hepatitis A, B, C, and E. Hepatitis A is caused by the Hepatitis A virus, which is transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food or water, poor personal hygiene, inadequate sanitation, or through direct contact with an infected individual."In the last two months, we have observed a significant increase in Hepatitis A cases. From January to May this year, we recorded an average of three cases per month. However, in June, this number surged to 22 cases, and in July, we have already seen 20 cases,” Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Medical Superintendent & Head Lab Services and Blood Center, Aakash Healthcare told IANS.Experts noted that the inflammation of the liver caused by hepatitis can also affect the brain, kidneys, and brain cells. “While the brain is not always affected by hepatitis, the prevalence of neurological complications is significant among patients with severe or chronic liver disease. This condition arises when the liver fails to filter toxins from the blood, leading to their accumulation and eventual damage to brain cells.Symptoms can range from mild cognitive impairments to severe neurological deficits,” Dr Anaita Hegde, Sr Consultant Paediatric Neurology, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital told IANS. Regular monitoring and medical intervention can reduce risks, the experts said."When hepatitis impacts the brain, it can lead to a condition known as hepatic encephalopathy. Prevention is key, involving vaccination, safe practices to avoid infection, and regular medical check-ups. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly reduce the risk,” Dr. Raghvendra Ramdasi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai told IANS.Source-IANS