Delhi Doctors Treat 22-year old Girl with Rare Uterus Disorder Condition

A 22-year old girl from Ghaziabad who was suffering from cystic adenomyosis got a new lease of life after doctors successfully treated her with the rare uterus malformation.
Cystic adenomyosis
also known as accessory cavitated uterine masses (ACUM)-- that develops as a tiny uterus in the main uterus.
‘A 22-year old girl from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh in India got a new lease of life after doctors successfully treated her with a rare uterus malformation using advanced laparoscopic surgery.’
As a result, the patient was experiencing painful periods for the past three years, which progressively became worse.
Doctors at Paras Hospitals used extensive imaging tests to identify the malformation in her uterus and conducted laparoscopic surgery to treat the disorder.
"She developed dysmenorrhoea five years after attaining menarche (occurrence of the first menstruation) due to gradual collection of blood in the accessory uterine which became swollen and caused pain,"
Alka Kriplani from Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, said in a statement on Wednesday.
"She sought consultations of gynaecologists and received treatment for polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) and fibroids. However, despite normal blood parameters, her pain did not subside,"
Kriplani added.
Dysmenorrhoea
refers to menstrual cramps in addition to pelvic pain.
The doctors opted for advanced laparoscopic surgery and the patient recovered fully and was discharged the next day.
ACUM is a rare and highly under diagnosed condition with only 75 reported cases so far globally and 11 cases in India.
The doctors stressed that awareness must be spread among patients as well as gynecologists and radiologists as patient suffers from extreme pain leading to severe mental stress culminating in psychological stress.
Source: IANS