Delhi Doctors Treat 22-year old Girl with Rare Uterus Disorder Condition

‘A 22-year old girl from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh in India got a new lease of life after doctors successfully treated her with a rare uterus malformation using advanced laparoscopic surgery.’

also known as accessory cavitated uterine masses (ACUM)-- that develops as a tiny uterus in the main uterus.As a result, the patient was experiencing painful periods for the past three years, which progressively became worse.Doctors at Paras Hospitals used extensive imaging tests to identify the malformation in her uterus and conducted laparoscopic surgery to treat the disorder.Alka Kriplani from Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, said in a statement on Wednesday.Kriplani added.refers to menstrual cramps in addition to pelvic pain.The doctors opted for advanced laparoscopic surgery and the patient recovered fully and was discharged the next day.The doctors stressed that awareness must be spread among patients as well as gynecologists and radiologists as patient suffers from extreme pain leading to severe mental stress culminating in psychological stress.Source: IANS