Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tests COVID-19 Positive

Advertisement

The national capital on Monday reported 4,099 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day rise after May 18, 2021, when the tally was 4,482, and one death.The new cases have pushed up the infection tally to 14,58,220, while the toll is 25,110 now.The COVID infection rate has climbed to 6.46 percent, the highest in the last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded a 6.89 percent positivity rate on May 18.Source: IANS