Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tests COVID-19 Positive

by Colleen Fleiss on January 4, 2022 at 11:35 AM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "I have tested positive for COVID. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested."

This comes as Delhi is witnessing a COVID-19 resurgence triggered by the new highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

The national capital on Monday reported 4,099 fresh COVID cases, the highest single-day rise after May 18, 2021, when the tally was 4,482, and one death.
The new cases have pushed up the infection tally to 14,58,220, while the toll is 25,110 now.

The COVID infection rate has climbed to 6.46 percent, the highest in the last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded a 6.89 percent positivity rate on May 18.

Source: IANS
More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

