Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tests COVID-19 Positive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, he said: "I have tested positive for COVID. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested."
This comes as Delhi is witnessing a COVID-19 resurgence triggered by the new highly-transmissible Omicron variant.
The new cases have pushed up the infection tally to 14,58,220, while the toll is 25,110 now.
The COVID infection rate has climbed to 6.46 percent, the highest in the last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded a 6.89 percent positivity rate on May 18.
Source: IANS