Delayed Puberty Lead to More Hospitalization and Medication in Adulthood

Swedish young men who experienced late puberty throughout adolescence are more likely to seek healthcare services later in life. The data was presented at the 62nd Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting in Liverpool.The long-term study's findings indicate thatand may eventually require further follow-up medical procedures.Boys usually begin puberty between the ages of 9 and 14. However, delayed puberty, in which puberty does not start by the age of 14, affects roughly 2% of boys.The majority of the time,. These boys are usually healthy and will eventually reach puberty.However, boys who experienceand the long-term health effects of this condition have not been sufficiently studied.In this study, researchers from Örebro University and Karolinska Institutet examined 1,245 Swedish men, born between 1991 and 1993, who were diagnosed with delayed puberty at the ages of 14-17 years old.They followed these men from the age of 18 until they reached about 30 years old, comparing them to 12,450 men without early or delayed puberty, and found that men who went through. Men who underwent puberty late“To our knowledge this is the first nationwide study to address long-term health consequences of delayed puberty in boys,” said lead researcher Dr Maria Lodefalk from Örebro University.Dr Lodefalk added: “We showed that delayed puberty in boys is associated with a higher frequency of healthcare consumption and needs in young adulthood, indicating that male delayed puberty is not harmless, despite often being constitutional.”“Even though the increased risks are small in some cases, they are statistically significant and important to know and treat”, she said.“Now we need to carefully follow up on these patients and further investigations of this increased need of healthcare are warranted,” continued Dr Lodefalk.“The next step in our research is to dig deeper into our rich data and find out which diagnoses and medications are more common in men who had delayed puberty and at what ages exactly. We are also looking at the social and economic impacts that may arise from having a delayed puberty in the same study population.”Source-Eurekalert