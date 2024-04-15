About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Delamanid: Painless Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment for Kids

by Dr. Krishanga on Apr 15 2024 2:53 PM

In March, a significant development emerged in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) in India, particularly targeting pediatric patients. The approval of Delamanid for children under the age of five has marked a pivotal moment in pediatric TB treatment. This milestone not only offers hope for alleviating the suffering of young patients but also signifies a major leap forward in combating TB, especially in its drug-resistant forms.
The Central TB Division announced a crucial update to its treatment guidelines, expanding the use of Delamanid for younger pediatric patients. Previously restricted to children aged six and above, Delamanid is now endorsed for infants and children as part of the initial oral regimen for treating multidrug-resistant (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB). This expansion brings relief to children who previously had to endure painful injectables, offering them an all-oral regimen.

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention
Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention
Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.

Delamanid Approved for Under-5s in India

The approval of Delamanid for children under five signifies a significant shift in pediatric TB treatment. Before this permission, treatment regimens for younger babies with XDR-TB included injectables such as amikacin, known for its potential to cause severe side effects, including hearing loss. With Delamanid now available, doctors can provide young patients with a safer and more tolerable treatment option, eliminating the discomfort and potential harm associated with injectables.

Dr. Sushant Mane, a national expert in the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) from JJ Hospital, hailed this development as "transformational." He emphasized that this approval would not only bring relief to children but also to their families. Dr. Vikas Oswal, a chest physician and TB specialist, highlighted the special implications of this news for Mumbai, where a significant portion of cases are pre-XDR and XDR. The approval of Delamanid holds promise for improving treatment outcomes and reducing the burden of TB in the city.

The approval of Delamanid for children under five in India represents a significant milestone in pediatric TB treatment. By eliminating the need for painful injectables, this development offers hope for a more tolerable and effective treatment regimen for young patients battling drug-resistant TB. As the fight against TB continues, such advancements are crucial in addressing the unique challenges faced by pediatric patients and advancing towards a TB-free future.

Tuberculosis - Spread - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - FAQs
Tuberculosis - Spread - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - FAQs
Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.
"Delamanid's approval marks a pivotal moment in pediatric TB treatment, offering hope and comfort to young patients and their families."

Reference:
  1. Pediatric delamanid treatment for children with rifampicin-resistant TB - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9524514/)

Source-Medindia
Interesting Facts and Statistics about Tuberculosis
Interesting Facts and Statistics about Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis began to decline with the invention of the tuberculosis vaccine. Statistics show that the problem resurfaced with the HIV epidemic and the current crisis of drug resistant tuberculosis.
Stomach / Intestinal / Abdominal Tuberculosis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Stomach / Intestinal / Abdominal Tuberculosis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.

