Delamanid: Painless Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment for Kids

In March, a significant development emerged in the fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) in India, particularly targeting pediatric patients. The approval of Delamanid for children under the age of five has marked a pivotal moment in pediatric TB treatment. This milestone not only offers hope for alleviating the suffering of young patients but also signifies a major leap forward in combating TB, especially in its drug-resistant forms. The Central TB Division announced a crucial update to its treatment guidelines, expanding the use of Delamanid for younger pediatric patients. Previously restricted to children aged six and above, Delamanid is now endorsed for infants and children as part of the initial oral regimen for treating multidrug-resistant (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB). This expansion brings relief to children who previously had to endure painful injectables, offering them an all-oral regimen.
Delamanid Approved for Under-5s in IndiaThe approval of Delamanid for children under five signifies a significant shift in pediatric TB treatment. Before this permission, treatment regimens for younger babies with XDR-TB included injectables such as amikacin, known for its potential to cause severe side effects, including hearing loss. With Delamanid now available, doctors can provide young patients with a safer and more tolerable treatment option, eliminating the discomfort and potential harm associated with injectables.
Dr. Sushant Mane, a national expert in the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) from JJ Hospital, hailed this development as "transformational." He emphasized that this approval would not only bring relief to children but also to their families. Dr. Vikas Oswal, a chest physician and TB specialist, highlighted the special implications of this news for Mumbai, where a significant portion of cases are pre-XDR and XDR. The approval of Delamanid holds promise for improving treatment outcomes and reducing the burden of TB in the city.
The approval of Delamanid for children under five in India represents a significant milestone in pediatric TB treatment. By eliminating the need for painful injectables, this development offers hope for a more tolerable and effective treatment regimen for young patients battling drug-resistant TB. As the fight against TB continues, such advancements are crucial in addressing the unique challenges faced by pediatric patients and advancing towards a TB-free future.
Reference:
- Pediatric delamanid treatment for children with rifampicin-resistant TB - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9524514/)
