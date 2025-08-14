About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Degrees of Distress: Mental Health Crisis for Autistic College Students

by Nadine on Aug 14 2025 12:47 PM

Autistic college students are experiencing higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to their non-autistic peers.

Autistic students in college report significantly higher levels of anxiety and depression compared to their non-autistic classmates, a striking finding revealed through new data (1 Trusted Source
Prevalence of Anxiety and Depression in Autistic and Non-autistic College Students: A Brief Report

Go to source).
This mental health disparity was uncovered in a comprehensive analysis involving 149,783 undergraduate students across 342 universities, using data from the National Survey of Student Engagement.

Autistic students experienced notably higher levels of anxiety (64.5%) and depression (48.2%) than their non-autistic peers, who reported rates of 9.4% for anxiety and 7.6% for depression. Among both autistic and non-autistic groups, female students reported higher incidences of anxiety and depression than their male counterparts.

Psychologists at Binghamton University, State University of New York, led the examination, focusing on survey responses where students could indicate autism diagnoses as well as report experiences with anxiety and depression. By analyzing these overlapping responses, researchers highlighted the disproportionate mental health struggles faced by autistic individuals in higher education.


Advertisement

Addressing an Underrepresented Student Population

Diego Aragon-Guevara, a Ph.D. student in psychology and lead author, emphasized that autistic students are often overlooked in college-based mental health research. His work aims to improve quality of life for autistic adults, with this study serving as a crucial step toward that goal.

"We wanted to sort of fill that gap in the research and find out how they are doing," Aragon-Guevara stated. He highlighted that college is a critical period for mental health, and autistic students face unique challenges during this transition.


Advertisement
Increased Representation Enables Deeper Analysis

The year 2021 marked a significant milestone as it was the first time students could officially identify as autistic in the national survey. This addition allowed researchers, including co-author Jennifer Gillis Mattson, to conduct detailed comparisons and gain new insights into the experiences of autistic college students.

Mattson, a psychology professor and co-director of the Institute for Child Development at Binghamton University, described this as a major opportunity to explore uncharted areas of student well-being. “We were really excited to see what the data would tell us,” she said.


Call for Holistic Mental Health Support

The findings point to a pressing need for colleges to develop tailored mental health services for autistic students. Aragon-Guevara emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive college environment where autistic individuals feel supported and comfortable.

One challenge highlighted by the team is the tendency of support personnel to focus solely on autism, potentially overlooking co-occurring conditions like anxiety or depression. Mattson stressed that mental health must be viewed in its full complexity for autistic students to truly thrive.


Growing College Enrollment Highlights Institutional Responsibility

Gillis-Mattson talked about the ethical obligation of higher education institutions to support the increasing number of autistic students. “We really do have an obligation to support these students,” she noted, advocating for a broader understanding that goes beyond autism alone.

She pointed out that acknowledging and addressing mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression is essential in building effective support systems. This approach will help colleges better serve their autistic populations in the long run.

Future Focus on Campus-Based Contributing Factors

Aragon-Guevara views the current work as a foundation, confirming the presence of serious mental health concerns among autistic college students. The next phase of research will dive into the specific factors behind these challenges, such as accessibility, social dynamics, or faculty interactions.

“There are so many elements that go into being comfortable in the new environment that is college,” he said. Understanding these components will help shape institutional strategies aimed at improving life quality for autistic students.

Intersection of Identity, Academics, and Mental Health

The broader initiative at Binghamton University seeks to understand autistic students more holistically. Assistant Professor Hyejung Kim from the Department of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership noted that there’s still much to uncover about this group.

Kim highlighted trends such as a higher male representation among autistic students, their frequent pursuit of science and technology majors, and their varied experiences with faculty and campus culture. These contextual elements could significantly influence mental well-being and are a priority for further investigation.

Reference:
  1. Prevalence of Anxiety and Depression in Autistic and Non-autistic College Students: A Brief Report - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10803-025-06876-y)

Source-Eurekalert


