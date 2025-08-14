Degrees of Distress: Mental Health Crisis for Autistic College Students

Autistic college students are experiencing higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to their non-autistic peers.

Addressing an Underrepresented Student Population

Increased Representation Enables Deeper Analysis

Call for Holistic Mental Health Support

Growing College Enrollment Highlights Institutional Responsibility

Future Focus on Campus-Based Contributing Factors

Intersection of Identity, Academics, and Mental Health

Autistic students in college report significantly, a striking finding revealed through new data ().This mental health disparity was uncovered in a comprehensive analysis involving, using data from the National Survey of Student Engagement.Autistic students experienced notablythan their non-autistic peers, who reported rates of 9.4% for anxiety and 7.6% for depression. Among both autistic and non-autistic groups,than their male counterparts.Psychologists at Binghamton University, State University of New York, led the examination, focusing on survey responses where students could indicate autism diagnoses as well as report experiences with anxiety and depression. By analyzing these overlapping responses, researchers highlighted theDiego Aragon-Guevara, a Ph.D. student in psychology and lead author, emphasized that. His work aims to improve quality of life for autistic adults, with this study serving as a crucial step toward that goal."We wanted to sort of fill that gap in the research and find out how they are doing," Aragon-Guevara stated. He highlighted that college is a critical period for mental health, and autistic students face unique challenges during this transition.The year 2021 marked a significant milestone as it was the first time students could officially identify as autistic in the national survey. This addition allowed researchers, including co-author Jennifer Gillis Mattson, toMattson, a psychology professor and co-director of the Institute for Child Development at Binghamton University, described this as a major opportunity to explore uncharted areas of student well-being. “We were really excited to see what the data would tell us,” she said.The findings point to a pressing. Aragon-Guevara emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive college environment where autistic individuals feel supported and comfortable.One challenge highlighted by the team is the tendency of support personnel to focus solely on autism, potentially overlooking co-occurring conditions like anxiety or depression. Mattson stressed that mental health must be viewed in its full complexity for autistic students to truly thrive.Gillis-Mattson talked about the ethical obligation of higher education institutions to support the increasing number of autistic students. “We really do have an obligation to support these students,” she noted, advocating for a broader understanding that goes beyond autism alone.She pointed out thatin building effective support systems. This approach will help colleges better serve their autistic populations in the long run.Aragon-Guevara views the current work as a foundation, confirming the presence of serious mental health concerns among autistic college students. The next phase of research will dive into the specific factors behind these challenges, such as“There are so many elements that go into being comfortable in the new environment that is college,” he said. Understanding these components will help shape institutional strategies aimed at improving life quality for autistic students.The broader initiative at Binghamton University seeks to understand autistic students more holistically. Assistant Professor Hyejung Kim from the Department of Teaching, Learning and Educational Leadership noted that there’s still much to uncover about this group.Kim highlighted trends such as a higher male representation among autistic students, their frequent pursuit of science and technology majors, and their varied experiences with faculty and campus culture. These contextual elements could significantly influence mental well-being and are a priority for further investigation.Source-Eurekalert