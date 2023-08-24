Defibrillator Can Aid Cardiac Arrest Victim’s Survival-Even Before Ambulance Arrives

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and early delivery of electric shock by defibrillator for a cardiac arrest person can significantly improve 30-day survival even when medical aid arrives as fast as two minutes. This research was presented at ESC Congress 2023.





Social Responsibility in Saving Cardiac Arrest Victims

The majority of sudden cardiac arrests occur in the community. A cardiac arrhythmia, called ventricular fibrillation, causes the heart to cease pumping and blood flow stops. If blood flow is not restored quickly, the individual passes out and dies within 10 to 20 minutes.