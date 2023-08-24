About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Defibrillator Can Aid Cardiac Arrest Victim’s Survival-Even Before Ambulance Arrives

by Hemalatha Manikandan on August 24, 2023 at 4:33 PM
Defibrillator Can Aid Cardiac Arrest Victim’s Survival-Even Before Ambulance Arrives

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and early delivery of electric shock by defibrillator for a cardiac arrest person can significantly improve 30-day survival even when medical aid arrives as fast as two minutes. This research was presented at ESC Congress 2023.

Social Responsibility in Saving Cardiac Arrest Victims

The majority of sudden cardiac arrests occur in the community. A cardiac arrhythmia, called ventricular fibrillation, causes the heart to cease pumping and blood flow stops. If blood flow is not restored quickly, the individual passes out and dies within 10 to 20 minutes.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Automated External Defibrillator may Boost Cardiac Arrest Survival

Automated External Defibrillator may Boost Cardiac Arrest Survival


Cardiac arrest survival greatly increases when a bystander is able to step in to apply an automated external defibrillator (AED) before the arrival of medical help.
Advertisement


Members of the public can help by calling an ambulance and performing chest compressions (called cardiopulmonary resuscitation-CPR) while asking someone else to find a defibrillator. The defibrillator is then used to give a high energy electric shock which restarts the heart.

Study author Dr. Mathias Hindborg of Nordsjaellands Hospital, Hilleroed, Denmark said: "When a person collapses from sudden cardiac arrest, the most effective way a bystander can help is to perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED)."(1 Trusted Source
You can save a cardiac arrest victim's life even if an ambulance arrives in two minutes

Go to source)
Wearable Defibrillator can Avert Death in Arrhythmias Patients

Wearable Defibrillator can Avert Death in Arrhythmias Patients


A wearable defibrillator can avert sudden death in patients with serious heart arrhythmias, states research presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2011.
Advertisement

The study used data from the Danish Cardiac Arrest Registry on out-of-hospital cardiac arrests that occurred from 2016 through 2020. Information was collected on age, sex, location, bystander defibrillation and CPR, ambulance response time and survival at 30 days after the cardiac arrest.

The study only included adults with a cardiac arrest that was witnessed, who received CPR from a bystander, and where an ambulance arrived in 25 minutes or less.

The researchers compared the probability of survival between patients that had been defibrillated by a bystander prior to the ambulance's arrival and those that had not. The difference was measured for eight different intervals of ambulance response time.

The study included 7,471 adults with a bystander witnessed out-of-hospital cardiac arrest who received CPR before an ambulance arrived. Of those, 14.7% (1,098/7,471) received bystander defibrillation before the arrival of an ambulance and 85.3% (6,373/7,471) did not.

Some 44.5% (489/1,098) of patients survived to 30 days when bystander defibrillation was performed compared with 18.8% (1,200/6,373) when no bystander defibrillation was performed.

Evaluating the Potential of Defibrillators in Cardiac Arrest Victims

Patients receiving bystander defibrillation were more likely to survive to 30 days compared to those who did not receive bystander defibrillation for all intervals of ambulance arrival time except 0 to 2 minutes, where the increase did not reach statistical significance.

Compared with no defibrillation, the likelihood of survival with bystander defibrillation was 37% higher when the ambulance arrived in 2-4 minutes, 55% higher for arrival in 4-6 minutes, and approximately two-fold higher for the remaining intervals studied, with relative risks of 2.23 for 6-8 minutes, 1.99 for 8-10 minutes, 1.89 for 10-12 minutes, 1.86 for 12-15 minutes and 1.98 for 15 to 25 minutes.

Dr. Hindborg said: "All patients in the study received CPR, and the results show the added benefit of bystander defibrillation on survival. The greatest positive impact of bystander defibrillation on the probability of survival was achieved when the ambulance took six to eight minutes to reach the scene. The findings indicate that when resources are limited, defibrillators should be located in areas where ambulance response times are likely to be more than six minutes."

He concluded: "Anyone can help resuscitate a person suffering a cardiac arrest, be it by performing CPR, retrieving or using an AED, or even purchasing an AED for their workplace, community or household. Defibrillation saves lives and we can't have too many AEDs in the community, but if we need to prioritise the locations, this study can help in that process."

Reference :
  1. You can save a cardiac arrest victim's life even if an ambulance arrives in two minutes - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/You-can-save-a-cardiac-arrest-victim-s-life-even-if-an-ambulance-arrives-in-two-minutes)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Bystanders Can Aid More Cardiac Arrest Patients Survive

Bystanders Can Aid More Cardiac Arrest Patients Survive


Everyone should learn to recognize cardiac arrest, perform CPR, use an AED, to rescue more cardiac arrest patients.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a ...
AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no ...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. ...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most ...
Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are ...

Latest Heart Disease News

Fitness Shields Against Heart Rhythm Disorders and Stroke

Fitness Shields Against Heart Rhythm Disorders and Stroke

The relationship between physical fitness and a lowered probability of atrial fibrillation and stroke occurrence has been established.
Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

The protein-based risk assessment, derived exclusively from proteomics data in a single plasma sample, effectively anticipates heart disease events.
Revolutionary AI Model Enhances Early Heart Defect Detection from Birth

Revolutionary AI Model Enhances Early Heart Defect Detection from Birth

The artificial intelligence model exhibited greater sensitivity compared to utilizing known abnormalities identified in ECGs for atrial septal defect screening.
Experiencing Pain Might be an Alarming Sign For Heart Attack Survivors

Experiencing Pain Might be an Alarming Sign For Heart Attack Survivors

Analyzing the health data of adults who had heart attacks showed that experiencing moderate or extreme pain after a year could increase their chance of dying.
Deadly Heart Attack Protein Troponin Tied to Death Risk-Includes Both Cardiac & Non-Cardiac

Deadly Heart Attack Protein Troponin Tied to Death Risk-Includes Both Cardiac & Non-Cardiac

Cardiac troponin could potentially serve as a broader indicator of medium-term prognosis beyond its conventional role in detecting heart attacks.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Defibrillator Can Aid Cardiac Arrest Victim’s Survival-Even Before Ambulance Arrives Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests