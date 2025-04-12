About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Deep Sleep, Deep Recall: How the Mind Restores Life’s Sequence

by Naina Bhargava on Apr 12 2025 10:12 AM

Sleep enhances our ability to remember the order of life events, even after long periods.

Deep Sleep, Deep Recall: How the Mind Restores Life’s Sequence
Although the benefits of sleep on brain function are well known, researchers at Baycrest have discovered that sleep doesn’t just preserve memory-it can actually boost it. Their groundbreaking findings show that a good night’s rest helps us recall the sequence of life events, even over a year later (1 Trusted Source
Sleep selectively and durably enhances memory for the sequence of real-world experiences

Go to source).
“While our memory for features such as object size and colour declines over time, sleep can improve our memory for event sequence,” says Dr. Brian Levine, Senior Scientist at the Rotman Research Institute, part of the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education (BARE) and senior author on this study, titled “Sleep selectively and durably enhances memory for the sequence of real-world experiences” and published recently in Nature Human Behaviour. “This study deepens our understanding of how critical sleep is for integrating experiences into memory.”


Sleep: The Brain’s Memory Reset Button
Sleep: The Brain’s Memory Reset Button
Sleep allows neurons to reset, enhancing memory formation and learning. This process could lead to therapies for Alzheimer's and memory disorders.
Advertisements

Shifting from Controlled Labs to Naturalistic Settings

Most studies on human memory for events require participants to memorize items, such as words or pictures, in a laboratory setting. However, in this study, Dr. Levine—along with then-graduate students Dr. Nicholas B. Diamond and Dr. Stephanie Simpson—designed a unique and immersive real-world experience in a 20-minute audio-guided tour of artworks displayed at Baycrest, a global leader in aging and brain health in Toronto, Ontario. Participants took the tour and were tested on their memory at five delay intervals ranging from one hour to 15 months after the tour. The tests included questions on the physical features of the artwork and the sequential order of tour items. The researchers found that sleep boosted memory for sequences, whereas memory for features declined.


Advertisements
How Your Pupils Organize Memories During Sleep
How Your Pupils Organize Memories During Sleep
Discover how pupil size in sleep stages helps consolidate memories and prevents forgetting, with implications for human and AI advancements.

Impact of Sleep Under Controlled Conditions

To confirm their findings, they ran a second study where participants were randomized to either a wake group or a sleep group. The sleep group did the tour and first memory test in the evening and the second memory test after a night of sleep in a sleep laboratory with brain activity monitored with electroencephalography (EEG). The wake group did the tour and first memory test in the morning and the second memory test in the evening after normal daily activities. To test the long-term effects of sleep on memory, both groups completed additional memory tests one week, one month and 15 months following the tour.


Advertisements
Human Learning Linked to Combination of Sleep and Memory
Human Learning Linked to Combination of Sleep and Memory
The connection between sleep, memory and learning is deep and a new study has provided a deeper insight into how sleep and memory team up to help humans with learning.

Key Findings on Sleep and Memory Consolidation

  • Sleep improved memory for the order of the tour items (sequences), but not memory for features.
  • The advantage of sleep versus wake for sequential memory was evident after a single night of sleep, and this advantage held at all test points, including 15 months later.
  • No such improvement was found for memory for features of the tour items, such as shape and colour, which continued to decline over time.
  • Brain activity recordings in the sleep laboratory showed that specific brain waves during deep sleep – namely slow waves and spindles – were linked to overall memory enhancement.
Good sleep is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle, including for the brain and cognition. This study shows how deep sleep benefits memory for the sequential structure of everyday events, even when the specific details of those events fade with time, and points to a potential cause of memory changes in older adults living with dementia. “The benefits of sleep on memory are powerful; just one night makes a difference that persists over a year,” said Dr. Levine.

Reference:
  1. Sleep selectively and durably enhances memory for the sequence of real-world experiences - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-025-02117-5)


Source-Eurekalert
Suffering from Memory Loss? Wear an Eye Mask
Suffering from Memory Loss? Wear an Eye Mask
Eye masks aid in sharpening memory

Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional