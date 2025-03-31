Deep-Sea Docs: South Korea Casts a Telemedicine Net for Maritime Health

Telemedicine uses digital technology to provide remote medical consultations, diagnosis, and treatment.

Addressing Maritime Medical Emergencies



The South Korean government is set to expand telemedicine services for deep-sea vessel crews, ensuring timely medical assistance through satellite communications. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced the initiative, aiming to support approximately 4,500 crew members working on deep-sea vessels.Medical emergencies and chronic health conditions often pose significant risks for seafarers due to limited access to healthcare while at sea. To address this challenge, South Korea has collaborated with Pusan National University Hospital’s maritime medical research center since 2015. Over the past decade, more than 109,000 telemedicine consultations have been provided to vessel crews. In 2024 alone, 180 deep-sea vessels benefited from 24,026 virtual medical services.The initiative will provide emergency response guidance and regular consultations for chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. The move aligns with South Korea’s broader efforts to enhance digital healthcare solutions and strengthen international cooperation in telemedicine.Telemedicine () is the use of digital communication technologies, such as video calls and mobile apps, to provide remote healthcare services. It allows patients to consult doctors, receive diagnoses, and access treatment without needing to visit a hospital or clinic.Telemedicine is especially beneficial for people in remote areas, those with mobility issues, and professionals working in isolated environments, such as deep-sea vessel crews. By improving access to medical care and reducing wait times, telemedicine is transforming healthcare delivery worldwide.Last year, South Korea engaged in discussions with the United States to explore collaboration in the telemedicine industry. The talks were part of the South Korea-U.S. Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue (SCCD), which focuses on strengthening supply chains for key industries, including digital health services.With a rapidly aging population and growing demand for remote healthcare solutions, South Korea aims to leverage its advanced technology and vast clinical data to expand digital health services. Officials emphasize the government's commitment to supporting the commercialization of telemedicine while fostering an ecosystem for innovation in the healthcare sector.Source-Medindia