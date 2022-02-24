Deep Learning Fosters Better Breast Cancer Treatment

Breast cancer imaging can now be improved using a new deep learning algorithm (known as Z-Net) as per a study at the Beijing University of Technology and the University of Birmingham.
"The near infrared spectral tomography (NIRST) and MRI imaging platform we developed has shown promise, but the time and effort involved in image reconstruction has prevented it from being translated into the day-to-day clinical workflow. Thus, we designed a deep-learning algorithm that incorporates anatomical image data from MRI to guide NIRST image formation without requiring complex modeling of light propagation in tissue," says Keith Paulsen, who led the research team from Dartmouth College.
The study states that the new algorithm can distinguish between malignant and benign tumors using MRI-guided NIRST imaging data from patient breast exams.
The team is now set to adapt the new image reconstruction method to work with 3D data and plan to test it in a larger clinical trial shortly.
Source: Medindia