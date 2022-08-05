About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Decreasing COVID Transmission In Canada

by Colleen Fleiss on May 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM
Indicators showed decreasing COVID-19 transmission in many areas in the country, said Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.

"While Covid-19 is still circulating across the country, current disease activity indicators, from daily reported cases to laboratory test positivity, indicated decreasing transmission in many areas," Tam said in a press conference, adding that wastewater data are showing signs of a potential plateau or post-peak decline in several areas.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19
 Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Currently, lagging severity trends such as hospitalisations are still elevated, but beginning to decline in some jurisdictions. Nevertheless, weeks of Covid-19 resurgence including widespread illness and healthcare worker absenteeism has contributed to prolonged impacts on the health system, she was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

COVID-19 in Canada

The top doctor said the pandemic has impacted the lives in many ways, with some research suggesting that up to 50 per cent of Canadians have experienced declines in mental health during the pandemic.

"We know that as the pandemic has evolved we have faced different challenges, including now," she said, adding that while many people are happy to have measures easing, this can also bring about anxiety and stress as communities adapt to the changes.

Source: IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
 Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
13% of COVID-19 Hospitalized Patients Had Serious Neurologic Symptoms
 Nearly 13% of COVID-19 patients admitted in the first year of the pandemic developed severe neurologic manifestations.
