Decoding Genetics of Sleep Disorders in a New Way

Using human genomics to identify a new genetic pathway involved in regulating sleep from fruit flies to humans has been discovered by researchers from Texas A&M University, US. This novel insight could pave the way for new treatments for insomnia and other sleep-related disorders, has been published in Science Advances.



There have been enormous amounts of effort to use human genomic studies to find sleep genes. Some studies have hundreds of thousands of individuals. But validation and testing in animal models is critical to understanding function. This study has achieved this factor.



Pig-Q gene: The Game Changer in Sleeping Problems

Researchers used a genomics approach called variant-to-gene mapping to predict the genes impacted by each genetic variant. Then they screened the effect of these genes in fruit flies.