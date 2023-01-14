About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Decoding Genetics of Sleep Disorders in a New Way

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on January 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Decoding Genetics of Sleep Disorders in a New Way

Using human genomics to identify a new genetic pathway involved in regulating sleep from fruit flies to humans has been discovered by researchers from Texas A&M University, US. This novel insight could pave the way for new treatments for insomnia and other sleep-related disorders, has been published in Science Advances.

There have been enormous amounts of effort to use human genomic studies to find sleep genes. Some studies have hundreds of thousands of individuals. But validation and testing in animal models is critical to understanding function. This study has achieved this factor.

Pig-Q gene: The Game Changer in Sleeping Problems

Researchers used a genomics approach called variant-to-gene mapping to predict the genes impacted by each genetic variant. Then they screened the effect of these genes in fruit flies.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Insomnia Symptom Evaluation

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation


Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.
Advertisement


They found that mutations in the gene Pig-Q, which is required for the biosynthesis of a modifier of protein function, increased sleep. Later, they tested this in a vertebrate model, zebrafish, and found a similar effect. Therefore, in humans, flies and zebrafish, Pig-Q is associated with sleep regulation.

The next step in this research is to study the role of a common protein modification, GPI-anchor biosynthesis, on sleep regulation. In addition, the human-to-fruit flies-to-zebrafish pipeline developed will allow them to functionally assess not only sleep genes but also other traits such as neurodegeneration, aging and memory.
Sleep Disorder

Sleep Disorder


Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.
Advertisement

Understanding how genes regulate sleep and the role of this pathway in sleep regulation can help unlock future findings on sleep and sleep disorders, such as insomnia.

Moving forward, they will continue to use and study this system to identify more genes regulating sleep, which could point in the direction of new treatments for sleep disorders.



Source: Eurekalert
Insomnia? Try This New Mattress and Pillow

Insomnia? Try This New Mattress and Pillow


New mattress and pillow developed can help you sleep faster and improves overall sleep quality.
Advertisement
Top 10 Reasons Why You Can’t Sleep

Top 10 Reasons Why You Can’t Sleep


People sleep at night, owing not just due to the 9-5 workday, but also due to the intimate interaction of sleep and body rhythms, which are controlled by an internal body 'clock'.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders

Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an ...
Parasomnias - Part II

Parasomnias - Part II

Educating the patient, the bed partner or care taker is important for the management of Parasomnias
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the ...
REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams ...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur ...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, ...
Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating ...
Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Decoding Genetics of Sleep Disorders in a New Way Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests