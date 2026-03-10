Decoding Food Allergies: The Role of Proteins in Immune Tolerance

Researchers have identified three food protein fragments that help immune cells recognize foods as safe, offering insight into tolerance and food allergies.
These small protein segments interact with specialized immune cells that regulate tolerance, helping the body accept food rather than trigger an allergic response.
A study led by Stanford University scientists—including first and co-corresponding author Jamie Blum, PhD, who conducted the research at Stanford and recently joined the Salk Institute, and senior and co-corresponding author Elizabeth Sattely, PhD, associate professor at Stanford—identified new segments of food proteins that signal tolerance to gut immune cells.
The researchers discovered three protein fragments, known as epitopes, from soybean, corn, and wheat. These epitopes interact with specialized immune cells called regulatory T cells. They help the immune system decide whether to tolerate or reject substances entering the body.
The findings represent an important step toward understanding how the body naturally tolerates food. This may eventually guide new therapies for food allergies.
The study was published in Science Immunology on March 6, 2026, and was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, along with private philanthropic funding.
How Does the Body Tolerate Food?Food allergies affect about 6% of young children and roughly 3–4% of adults. Scientists have long studied what triggers allergic reactions to foods that should normally be safe.
Scientists already understand much of how tolerance works. Regulatory T cells play an important role in suppressing immune reactions and maintaining tolerance to harmless substances.
However, researchers did not previously know which specific food proteins signal the immune system to tolerate food rather than attack it.
Which Food Proteins Signal Tolerance?To identify these signals, researchers began with an unexpected starting point—a bowl of mouse chow.
Instead of examining individual foods separately, the scientists analyzed regulatory T cells from mice consuming a normal diet. They examined what the immune cells were binding to and traced those interactions back to specific food proteins.
The team discovered three small protein fragments, called epitopes, from corn, wheat, and soybean proteins.
Interestingly, all three epitopes came from seed proteins, which are among the most abundant plant proteins in the diet. This suggests that these proteins may frequently interact with the immune system’s tolerance mechanisms.
Researchers also found that the most abundant regulatory T cells reacted to the corn epitope, which aligns with the fact that corn allergies are relatively uncommon.
Soybean presented a particularly intriguing finding. Soy is one of the major food allergens in humans. Identifying a soybean epitope involved in tolerance may help scientists better understand allergy mechanisms.
Additionally, the receptor that interacts with the soybean epitope also interacts with sesame proteins. This interaction may explain cross-tolerance. Cross-tolerance is a phenomenon where tolerance to one food can extend to another.
Further experiments showed that regulatory T cells responding to these epitopes are primarily located in the gut. Their behavior changes depending on the environment. In inflamed conditions, they work to reduce inflammation. In a healthy environment, they help maintain immune balance.
These discoveries expand understanding of oral tolerance. Oral tolerance is the immune system’s ability to recognize food as harmless.
Scientists have already considered regulatory T cells as a potential immunotherapy approach for individuals with severe food allergies. In the future, it may be possible to engineer regulatory T cells that are programmed to tolerate specific foods and suppress allergic reactions.
“Diet is our most intimate interaction with our environment,” says Blum. “Correctly recognizing foods as safe creates an anti-inflammatory environment to support nutrient acquisition and prevent allergy. Our research advances scientific understanding of the major dietary allergens, and points us toward future therapeutic interventions that could redirect allergic and autoimmune states.”
In the less-distant future, the researchers are excited to see their workflow for mapping proteins adapted to humans. The reagent they developed to track their proteins is now available for others to use. Hence, they’re hopeful that new insights into regulatory T cell-mediated oral tolerance are soon to come.
