REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Decoding Food Allergies: The Role of Proteins in Immune Tolerance

by Dr. Himanshi Porwal on Mar 10 2026 9:57 AM

Researchers have identified three food protein fragments that help immune cells recognize foods as safe, offering insight into tolerance and food allergies.

Decoding Food Allergies: The Role of Proteins in Immune Tolerance
Every day the immune system encounters countless food proteins, yet it usually recognizes them as harmless.
Scientists have now identified three protein fragments that help the immune system determine which foods are “safe.”(1 Trusted Source
Identification and characterization of dietary antigens in oral tolerance

Go to source)

These small protein segments interact with specialized immune cells that regulate tolerance, helping the body accept food rather than trigger an allergic response.

A study led by Stanford University scientists—including first and co-corresponding author Jamie Blum, PhD, who conducted the research at Stanford and recently joined the Salk Institute, and senior and co-corresponding author Elizabeth Sattely, PhD, associate professor at Stanford—identified new segments of food proteins that signal tolerance to gut immune cells.

The researchers discovered three protein fragments, known as epitopes, from soybean, corn, and wheat. These epitopes interact with specialized immune cells called regulatory T cells. They help the immune system decide whether to tolerate or reject substances entering the body.

Daily Foods That Can Help You Live to 100
Daily Foods That Can Help You Live to 100
Which simple foods truly help you live longer? Fruits, nuts, unsaturated oils, and low-fat dairy- science says they support healthy aging and a longer life!
The findings represent an important step toward understanding how the body naturally tolerates food. This may eventually guide new therapies for food allergies.

The study was published in Science Immunology on March 6, 2026, and was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, along with private philanthropic funding.

Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst
Healthiness of Foods Ranked from Best to Worst
A new tool Food Compass developed by researchers ranks more than 8,000 foods and beverages in order of how healthy they are, considering both the positive and negative factors equally into their system.
“As someone interested in foundational science, there’s value in understanding a normal immune process along with pathology,” says Blum, who completed the research at Stanford before joining Salk as an assistant professor in the NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis. “Understanding how the immune system can normally see a protein as safe may lead to new therapies to promote tolerance in individuals with allergy.”

How Does the Body Tolerate Food?

Food allergies affect about 6% of young children and roughly 3–4% of adults. Scientists have long studied what triggers allergic reactions to foods that should normally be safe.

Super Foods - Soyabeans
Super Foods - Soyabeans
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the beneficial aspects of consuming Soya beans, which helps in preventing and controlling cancer
Earlier research identified certain proteins in common allergens such as peanuts and eggs. These proteins activate antibodies, which then stimulate inflammatory immune cells known as mast cells and basophils, triggering allergic reactions.

Scientists already understand much of how tolerance works. Regulatory T cells play an important role in suppressing immune reactions and maintaining tolerance to harmless substances.

However, researchers did not previously know which specific food proteins signal the immune system to tolerate food rather than attack it.

Which Food Proteins Signal Tolerance?

To identify these signals, researchers began with an unexpected starting point—a bowl of mouse chow.

Instead of examining individual foods separately, the scientists analyzed regulatory T cells from mice consuming a normal diet. They examined what the immune cells were binding to and traced those interactions back to specific food proteins.

The team discovered three small protein fragments, called epitopes, from corn, wheat, and soybean proteins.

Interestingly, all three epitopes came from seed proteins, which are among the most abundant plant proteins in the diet. This suggests that these proteins may frequently interact with the immune system’s tolerance mechanisms.

Researchers also found that the most abundant regulatory T cells reacted to the corn epitope, which aligns with the fact that corn allergies are relatively uncommon.

Soybean presented a particularly intriguing finding. Soy is one of the major food allergens in humans. Identifying a soybean epitope involved in tolerance may help scientists better understand allergy mechanisms.

Additionally, the receptor that interacts with the soybean epitope also interacts with sesame proteins. This interaction may explain cross-tolerance. Cross-tolerance is a phenomenon where tolerance to one food can extend to another.

Further experiments showed that regulatory T cells responding to these epitopes are primarily located in the gut. Their behavior changes depending on the environment. In inflamed conditions, they work to reduce inflammation. In a healthy environment, they help maintain immune balance.

These discoveries expand understanding of oral tolerance. Oral tolerance is the immune system’s ability to recognize food as harmless.

Scientists have already considered regulatory T cells as a potential immunotherapy approach for individuals with severe food allergies. In the future, it may be possible to engineer regulatory T cells that are programmed to tolerate specific foods and suppress allergic reactions.

“Diet is our most intimate interaction with our environment,” says Blum. “Correctly recognizing foods as safe creates an anti-inflammatory environment to support nutrient acquisition and prevent allergy. Our research advances scientific understanding of the major dietary allergens, and points us toward future therapeutic interventions that could redirect allergic and autoimmune states.”

In the less-distant future, the researchers are excited to see their workflow for mapping proteins adapted to humans. The reagent they developed to track their proteins is now available for others to use. Hence, they’re hopeful that new insights into regulatory T cell-mediated oral tolerance are soon to come.

Reference:
  1. Identification and characterization of dietary antigens in oral tolerance - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciimmunol.aeb4684)


Source-Science Journal

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know


How does the body decide whether food is safe or harmful?
Scientists have identified proteins that help the immune system tolerate certain foods.#foodallergy #immunology #foodtolerance #guthealth #allergyresearch #immunehealth #nutritionresearch #digestivehealth #medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All

⬆️