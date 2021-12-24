Decline in the Rates of Cognitive Impairment Among Older Women

Older American women (above the age of 65 years) are found to have declined rates of cognitive impairment by 23% over a decade as per a study published online in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.



The study team found that these older groups had an abrupt decline in the prevalence of cognitive impairment when compared to those of the same age group a decade earlier. In 2008, 12.2% of older Americans reported serious cognitive problems. However, in 2017, the percentage had declined to 10.0%.