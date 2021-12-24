Decline in the Rates of Cognitive Impairment Among Older Women

Older American women (above the age of 65 years) are found to have declined rates of cognitive impairment by 23% over a decade as per a study published online in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.
The study team found that these older groups had an abrupt decline in the prevalence of cognitive impairment when compared to those of the same age group a decade earlier. In 2008, 12.2% of older Americans reported serious cognitive problems. However, in 2017, the percentage had declined to 10.0%.
"We were astonished to see the prevalence of cognitive impairment decrease so sharply over such a short period of time. This decline in the prevalence of serious cognitive problems has a cascade of benefits for older adults, their families and caregivers, the health and long-term care system, and the whole US economy," says lead author Esme Fuller-Thomson, director of the University of Toronto's Institute for Life Course & Aging and professor at the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work (FIFSW) and Department of Family & Community Medicine.
"It appears that these increasing educational opportunities continue to pay dividends more than half a century later. The short-term benefits of increasing educational attainment for income, productivity and the economy are well documented, but our research suggests the long-term benefits on later-life cognitive functioning are substantial. Our findings underline the importance of ensuring each generation has access to quality and affordable education," says co-author Katherine Ahlin, a recent Master of Social Work graduate from University of Toronto's FIFSW.
Source: Medindia