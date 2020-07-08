by Iswarya on  August 7, 2020 at 11:25 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Decline in HPV Vaccinations Rates Seen During Global COVID-19 Pandemic
Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination rates are declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finds a new study.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection and the cause of most cervical cancers and some vaginal, penile, anal, and oral cancers.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination has proven effective in preventing infections and six types of HPV-attributable cancers.


In recent months, national trends have shown a decline in HPV vaccination rates due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. This week recognizes the second annual California HPV Vaccine Week. The goals are to bring awareness of the vaccine and increase rates in the state to 80 percent by 2026.

"In March, we saw a significant amount of patients utilizing telemedicine and not coming into the clinic for wellness examinations due to COVID-19. In the last few months, there has been a rise in in-person visits. Particularly as 'back to school' nears, we're starting to see more adolescents coming into the clinic and receiving the HPV vaccine," said Lisa Coles, MD, primary care physician at UC San Diego Health. "This is critical because the vaccination has been proven to be 99 percent effective in the prevention of HPV infection, cervical pre-cancers, and genital warts."

Additional information about the HPV vaccine:

  • The vaccine was released in 2006 and updated in 2014 to include five additional strains
  • The HPV vaccine is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for boys and girls ages 9 to 12
  • The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends vaccinations for those unvaccinated or with incomplete vaccinations through age 26
  • It is a two-dose series if started before age 15. Otherwise, three doses are required
  • Common vaccine reactions include temporary pain, swelling or itching at the injection site, headache, nausea, dizziness, and fever
  • According to the National Immunization Survey, approximately 51 percent of teens are vaccinated with at least 65 percent receiving at least one dose
  • Rates of CIN2-3 (cervical pre-cancer) fell from 52.7 to 44.1 percent between 2008 to 2014


Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Pap smear and Cervical Cancer Screening
Pap smear is the most common test used in screening cervical cancer caused by an infection with human papilloma virus. Pap smear should be repeated every 1 to 3 years till the age of 65 years.
READ MORE
HPV Screening Test Might Just be Enough for Cervical Cancer Detection
HPV screening test might be a better cervical cancer detection tool than Pap smear test, and thereby the HPV test alone might be sufficient.
READ MORE
Cervical Screening Will Only be Needed Three Times With HPV Vaccine
Now with the HPV vaccine, screening will only be needed three times in women. The new programme called HPV primary testing is set to be introduced in England by December 2019.
READ MORE
New HPV Vaccine Reduces The Risk Of HPV-Related Diseases
A new improved Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine called 9vHPV has been developed greatly reduces the risk of HPV infection and HPV-related diseases.
READ MORE
Anal Warts
Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.
READ MORE
Cervical Cancer
Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Human Papillomavirus Infection
Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.
READ MORE
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Cervical CancerUterine CancerAnal WartsTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!Human Papillomavirus InfectionCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake