Debate Continues: Tata Salt Claims Their Salt is ‘Safe’ For Consumption

India is one among many countries including the United States of America, European Union, Australia and New Zealand that have allowed the use of potassium ferrocyanide (PFC) in salt. The level allowed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an independent statutory authority, under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India is the lowest among these jurisdictions (10 mg per kg).Codex Alimentarius, the most authoritative guidelines on food safety has declared PFC safe for consumption at levels of 14 mg per kg. The use of PFC is allowed in salt and is safe and harmless to the human body when consumed as per approved levels. This is clearly declared in the list of Tata Salt ingredients in a manner prescribed by the regulations.Iodine is another essential micronutrient that is required in a small quantity by the body, every single day. As part of the Government of India's efforts to address the issue of micronutrient deficiency in the country and tackle Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD), Tata Salt has partnered with the government in this initiative from the year 1983, and played a pivotal role in the battle against iodine deficiency.According to FSSAI,As one of India's most trusted brand, Tata Salt prides itself on being a reputed and responsible brand and follows a rigorous quality control processes to ensure that a safe, healthy and high-quality product is delivered to consumers. This not only includes quality control at the manufacturing location, but also strict quality control in distribution and product quality.The last word on this issue is still to be written and more clarifications will be issued by other companies and other agencies. Medindia will keep a close watch and keep its readers informed about the safety of this commonly used food substance for consumption.Source: Medindia