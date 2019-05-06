Deaths from Falls Increase Among Older US Adults: Study

For U.S. adults 75 or older, death rates from falls increased from 2000 to 2016, revealed vital statistics data.

The absolute number of deaths from falls increased from 8,613 in 2000 to 25,189 in 2016. The overall rate of death increased from nearly 52 per 100,000 people in 2000 to 122 per 100,000 in 2016.



‘Rates of death increased by age group in 2016 from 42 per 100,000 among those ages 75 to 79 compared with about 591 per 100,000 among those 95 or older.’



The reasons for these increases aren't fully known, although misclassification or incomplete recording of causes of death could have resulted in overestimation or underestimation of deaths from falls.



Authors: Klaas A. Hartholt, M.D., Ph.D., Reinier de Graaf Groep, Delft, the Netherlands, and coauthors



(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.4185)



Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



