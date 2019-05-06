medindia

Deaths from Falls Increase Among Older US Adults: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 5, 2019 at 1:09 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For U.S. adults 75 or older, death rates from falls increased from 2000 to 2016, revealed vital statistics data.
Deaths from Falls Increase Among Older US Adults: Study
Deaths from Falls Increase Among Older US Adults: Study

The absolute number of deaths from falls increased from 8,613 in 2000 to 25,189 in 2016. The overall rate of death increased from nearly 52 per 100,000 people in 2000 to 122 per 100,000 in 2016.

Rates of death from falls adjusted for different age distributions increased from about 61 per 100,000 men in 2000 to about 116 per 100,000 in 2016; among women rates increased from 46 per 100,000 in 2000 to about 106 per 100,000 in 2016.

The reasons for these increases aren't fully known, although misclassification or incomplete recording of causes of death could have resulted in overestimation or underestimation of deaths from falls.

Authors: Klaas A. Hartholt, M.D., Ph.D., Reinier de Graaf Groep, Delft, the Netherlands, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.4185)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Antidepressant Carries Same Risk of Falls & Fractures as Antipsychotics

Trazodone, the alternative safe agent used for seniors or elderly patients suffering with dementia, found to have the same risk of falls and major fractures like other atypical antipsychotics.

Sleeping Less Than 5 Hours may Put You at Risk of Falls and Fractures

Short sleep may increase the risk of all fractures, and upper limb, lower limb, and central body fractures, reveals a new study.

What's New on Medindia

Can Vasectomy Up Your Risk of Prostate Cancer?

Orbital Cellulitis

World Environment Day - Together, We Can Beat Air Pollution
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive