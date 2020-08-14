Deaths Due to Tobacco Are Increasing in India, Says Study

There are concerns that spitting - a behaviour common among those who chew tobacco- is likely to transmit the virus to others."In acknowledgement of this, India, for example, has already taken a positive step by banning spitting in public places to reduce the transmission of COVID-19," Siddiqi added.The study estimated that in 2017 alone smokeless tobacco resulted in more than 90,000 deaths due to cancers of the mouth, pharynx and oesophagus and accounted for more than 258,000 deaths from heart disease.Millions more have their lives shortened by ill-health due to the effects of chewing tobacco-based products, the study reveals.Researchers compiled the figures using data from 127 countries and extracted from the 2017 Global Burden of Disease Study and surveys such as the Global Adult Tobacco Survey."Smokeless tobacco is used by almost a quarter of tobacco users and most of them live in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," Siddiqi said.In the UK, South Asian communities also consume smokeless tobacco products which too needs to be regulated just like cigarettes, according to the researchers."We have an international policy in the form of the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention for Tobacco Control, to regulate the supply and demand for tobacco products," the study authors wrote."We need to apply this framework to smokeless tobacco with the same rigour as it is applied to cigarettes," they noted.Source: IANS