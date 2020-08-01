medindia

Deaths Due to Alcoholism Have Raised in the United States

by Ramya Rachamanti on  January 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
New analysis of death certificates proves that the number of alcohol-related deaths enhanced by almost 100% in the United States between 1999-2017 published in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research.
In the analysis, the number of alcohol-related deaths per year among people aged 16 years and older rose from 35,914 to 72,558 and the rate increased from 16.9 to 25.5 per 100,000. Nearly 1 million alcohol-related deaths were recorded between 1999-2017. In 2017, 2.6% of roughly 2.8 million deaths in the United States involved alcohol.

Nearly half of alcohol-related deaths resulted from liver disease or overdoses on alcohol alone or with other drugs. Rates of alcohol-related deaths were highest among males, people in age groups spanning 45-74 years, and among non-Hispanic American Indians or Alaska Natives.

Source: Eurekalert

