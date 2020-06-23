Death Risk Higher in Newly Diagnosed Type 2 Diabetics Who Get Heart Failure

‘Heart failure prevention strategies are essential for people with Type 2 diabetes. ’

heart failure in combination with any other diagnosis in the study was associated with the greatest risk of death and highest decrease in lifespan compared to combinations of other cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes;

the five-year risk ratio of death associated with heart failure development after Type 2 diabetes diagnosis was three times higher in patients with diabetes than in patients without diabetes;

risks were elevated regardless of when the patient developed the cardiovascular disease after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes; and

the elevated risk of death was present in all subgroups based on the patient's age, gender and presence of other conditions.

"Our study highlights which subgroups of patients need and could benefit most from targeted risk evaluation, prevention, and treatment."The study identified patients who were age 18 and older without prior heart and kidney disease and were newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes nationwide, Danish health registers. From 1998 to 2015, more than 153,000 patients were followed for approximately ten years. During the median follow-up of 9.7 years, 45.1% of the patients (69,201) were diagnosed with a cardiovascular or kidney disease. Researchers estimated the five-year risk of death, the five-year risk ratios and the decrease in lifespan within five years associated with the development of any cardiovascular disease, such as heart failure, ischemic heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease and chronic kidney disease.Researchers found:The researchers also compared their findings to other similar international studies focused on Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. They concluded their study has some limitations due to a lack of information surrounding clinical factors that would detail the severity of heart failure and Type 2 diabetes, and the progression and severity of Type 2 diabetes. The researchers also noted that they did not include the treatment effects of various new diabetes medications in the present study. Thus, their findings should be interpreted with caution.Source: Eurekalert