by Iswarya on  June 23, 2020 at 3:42 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Death Risk Higher in Newly Diagnosed Type 2 Diabetics Who Get Heart Failure
People newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes are more likely to die within five years if they developed heart failure, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

People with Type 2 diabetes are 2 to 4 times more likely to develop heart failure - a condition in which the heart fails to efficiently pump oxygenated blood through the body - than people without diabetes. Research on cardiovascular disease in people with Type 2 diabetes has traditionally involved patients with a long duration of diabetes who are considered high-risk patients. This retrospective, longitudinal study aimed to learn more about the risk of heart failure in people with newly diagnosed Type 2 diabetes.

"With the emergence of novel treatments such as SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor antagonist medications for Type 2 diabetes, some of which are proven to reduce cardiovascular disease risk, clinicians are able to focus on cardiovascular disease and heart failure prevention in patients with Type 2 diabetes," said Bochra Zareini, M.D., Ph.D., principal investigator and research fellow at Herlev Gentofte University Hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark.


"Our study highlights which subgroups of patients need and could benefit most from targeted risk evaluation, prevention, and treatment."

The study identified patients who were age 18 and older without prior heart and kidney disease and were newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes nationwide, Danish health registers. From 1998 to 2015, more than 153,000 patients were followed for approximately ten years. During the median follow-up of 9.7 years, 45.1% of the patients (69,201) were diagnosed with a cardiovascular or kidney disease. Researchers estimated the five-year risk of death, the five-year risk ratios and the decrease in lifespan within five years associated with the development of any cardiovascular disease, such as heart failure, ischemic heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease and chronic kidney disease.

Researchers found:

  • heart failure in combination with any other diagnosis in the study was associated with the greatest risk of death and highest decrease in lifespan compared to combinations of other cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes;
  • the five-year risk ratio of death associated with heart failure development after Type 2 diabetes diagnosis was three times higher in patients with diabetes than in patients without diabetes;
  • risks were elevated regardless of when the patient developed the cardiovascular disease after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes; and
  • the elevated risk of death was present in all subgroups based on the patient's age, gender and presence of other conditions.
The researchers also compared their findings to other similar international studies focused on Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. They concluded their study has some limitations due to a lack of information surrounding clinical factors that would detail the severity of heart failure and Type 2 diabetes, and the progression and severity of Type 2 diabetes. The researchers also noted that they did not include the treatment effects of various new diabetes medications in the present study. Thus, their findings should be interpreted with caution.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Otitis MediaDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExerciseDeath FactsHeartHealthy HeartGlycemic IndexBereavementType 2 DiabetesStatins