Death Caused by a Rare Type Amoeba: Research Study

by Kesavan K.E.T. on August 7, 2022 at 8:20 PM
A man from the northern Israel of age 36 years died after he had been infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, as reported in a statement by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The man, who had no underlying diseases, died from naegleriasis, also known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare, devastating infection of the brain, caused by the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the ministry.

Contact of a Deadly Amoeba Caused the Death

This brain-eating amoeba type is found in freshwater, puddles and other stagnant water sources, and an investigation into possible exposure of the deceased is underway.

Naegleriasis (Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection)

Naegleriasis (Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection)


Naegleriasis or Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection is a rare fatal brain infection caused by amoeba commonly found in rivers, lakes and the soil.
The rare case was diagnosed at the Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias, a northeastern resort city by the Sea of Galilee and was reported to the ministry's central laboratory.

Due to the rarity of the case, a clinical sample was sent for diagnosis confirmation to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the initial stage of PAM infection, which occurs via the nose, symptoms can include a severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting.

As the infection worsens, symptoms, which appear one to nine days after the exposure, can further develop into a stiff neck, seizures, or even hallucinations.

Source: IANS
News Category
