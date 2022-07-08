Death Caused by a Rare Type Amoeba: Research Study

A man from the northern Israel of age 36 years died after he had been infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, as reported in a statement by the Israeli Ministry of Health.



The man, who had no underlying diseases, died from naegleriasis, also known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare, devastating infection of the brain, caused by the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the ministry.



Contact of a Deadly Amoeba Caused the Death

This brain-eating amoeba type is found in freshwater, puddles and other stagnant water sources, and an investigation into possible exposure of the deceased is underway.