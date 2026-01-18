Deadly Mushroom Outbreak Spreads Across California

Mushroom poisoning cases surge in California, with deaths and hospitalisations linked to toxic death cap fungi.
Health officials in California are warning residents after what may be the largest mushroom poisoning outbreak in the state's history, linked to wild death cap mushrooms that have flourished following recent heavy rains. So far, the outbreak has resulted in three confirmed deaths and dozens of illnesses, with several victims requiring urgent medical care including liver transplants.
TOP INSIGHT
#California is facing its largest-ever outbreak of #DeathCapmushroom poisonings. 35 people sickened, 3 deaths, and 3 liver transplants reported since November. Health officials warn: Do not eat foraged #wildmushrooms.
#PublicHealth #MushroomPoisoning #FoodPoisoning
Record Rise in Severe Mushroom ToxicityBetween mid-November and early January, state health authorities documented 35 cases of severe poisoning from death cap mushrooms — far exceeding the typical annual total of just three to five poisonings in California. Of those affected, three people died, and three others needed liver transplants due to critical liver damage caused by the toxins in the fungi.
Officials say this outbreak is likely the most severe on record in California, with cases occurring across multiple counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma.
Death Cap Mushrooms: A Silent and Deadly ThreatThe culprit — the death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) () — is among the most poisonous mushrooms in the world. Its toxins target the liver and kidneys, and even a single bite can cause life-threatening toxicity. Symptoms often begin with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea within 6 to 24 hours after ingestion, but serious liver damage and failure can develop rapidly in the following days.
Tragically, the toxin is not neutralized by cooking, boiling or freezing, making foraged death caps especially dangerous.
Medical experts attribute the surge in cases to unusually abundant growth of death cap mushrooms, spurred by early and heavy seasonal rains and mild fall temperatures that created ideal growing conditions across Northern and Central California.
“This is a really dangerous time to be mushroom hunting and foraging,” said Dr. Rita Nguyen, assistant state public health director, explaining that even experienced foragers can struggle to distinguish toxic varieties from safe ones.
Confusion Over Look-Alike Mushrooms Fuels OutbreakPublic health officials say many of the poisoning cases involve people who mistook death caps for edible mushrooms familiar from their native regions, particularly among immigrant communities from Mexico, China and other countries — where similar-looking varieties are safely consumed.
In some cases, entire families have been hospitalized after consuming the toxic mushrooms, with symptoms initially mild before escalating to severe liver injury.
In response to the outbreak, state authorities have issued multiple public warnings advising people to stop foraging for wild mushrooms, especially during the rainy season when death caps are most prolific.
The California Department of Public Health has distributed multilingual educational materials — including fact sheets and videos — to help communities recognize the risks and avoid accidental ingestion.
Officials also stress the importance of early medical care, advising anyone who believes they may have eaten a poisonous mushroom to call the Poison Control hotline at 1-800-222-1222 or seek emergency medical attention.
While some mushroom enthusiasts argue for improved educational outreach rather than broad avoidance messaging, medical professionals emphasize that because death cap toxins can be so harmful even in small amounts, caution is paramount.
As California continues to navigate this unprecedented public health challenge, authorities are urging increased vigilance and greater public understanding to prevent further tragedies in the months ahead.
References:
- Death Cap Mushrooms - (https://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/prevention-public-health/death-cap-mushrooms)