REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Deadly Mushroom Outbreak Spreads Across California

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 18 2026 9:47 PM

Mushroom poisoning cases surge in California, with deaths and hospitalisations linked to toxic death cap fungi.

Deadly Mushroom Outbreak Spreads Across California
Health officials in California are warning residents after what may be the largest mushroom poisoning outbreak in the state's history, linked to wild death cap mushrooms that have flourished following recent heavy rains. So far, the outbreak has resulted in three confirmed deaths and dozens of illnesses, with several victims requiring urgent medical care including liver transplants.

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Mushrooms are true wonder foods with numerous health benefits. But be warned there are poisonous mushrooms too. Mushrooms are world’s greatest untapped resources of nutrition.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

#California is facing its largest-ever outbreak of #DeathCapmushroom poisonings. 35 people sickened, 3 deaths, and 3 liver transplants reported since November. Health officials warn: Do not eat foraged #wildmushrooms.
#PublicHealth #MushroomPoisoning #FoodPoisoning

Record Rise in Severe Mushroom Toxicity

Between mid-November and early January, state health authorities documented 35 cases of severe poisoning from death cap mushrooms — far exceeding the typical annual total of just three to five poisonings in California. Of those affected, three people died, and three others needed liver transplants due to critical liver damage caused by the toxins in the fungi.

Officials say this outbreak is likely the most severe on record in California, with cases occurring across multiple counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma.


Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation
Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation
Food poisoning is the infection caused due to consumption of contaminated food. Food contamination can happen at any time during handling of food, its preparation or storage.

Death Cap Mushrooms: A Silent and Deadly Threat

The culprit — the death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) () — is among the most poisonous mushrooms in the world. Its toxins target the liver and kidneys, and even a single bite can cause life-threatening toxicity. Symptoms often begin with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea within 6 to 24 hours after ingestion, but serious liver damage and failure can develop rapidly in the following days.

Tragically, the toxin is not neutralized by cooking, boiling or freezing, making foraged death caps especially dangerous.

Medical experts attribute the surge in cases to unusually abundant growth of death cap mushrooms, spurred by early and heavy seasonal rains and mild fall temperatures that created ideal growing conditions across Northern and Central California.

“This is a really dangerous time to be mushroom hunting and foraging,” said Dr. Rita Nguyen, assistant state public health director, explaining that even experienced foragers can struggle to distinguish toxic varieties from safe ones.


Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Kill 2 in Australia
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Kill 2 in Australia
In Australia, two people have died after eating poisonous Death Cap mushrooms, says source.

Confusion Over Look-Alike Mushrooms Fuels Outbreak

Public health officials say many of the poisoning cases involve people who mistook death caps for edible mushrooms familiar from their native regions, particularly among immigrant communities from Mexico, China and other countries — where similar-looking varieties are safely consumed.

In some cases, entire families have been hospitalized after consuming the toxic mushrooms, with symptoms initially mild before escalating to severe liver injury.

In response to the outbreak, state authorities have issued multiple public warnings advising people to stop foraging for wild mushrooms, especially during the rainy season when death caps are most prolific.

The California Department of Public Health has distributed multilingual educational materials — including fact sheets and videos — to help communities recognize the risks and avoid accidental ingestion.

Officials also stress the importance of early medical care, advising anyone who believes they may have eaten a poisonous mushroom to call the Poison Control hotline at 1-800-222-1222 or seek emergency medical attention.

While some mushroom enthusiasts argue for improved educational outreach rather than broad avoidance messaging, medical professionals emphasize that because death cap toxins can be so harmful even in small amounts, caution is paramount.

As California continues to navigate this unprecedented public health challenge, authorities are urging increased vigilance and greater public understanding to prevent further tragedies in the months ahead.

References:
  1. Death Cap Mushrooms - (https://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/prevention-public-health/death-cap-mushrooms)
Source-Medindia
Mushroom Poison to Arrest Pancreatic Cancer: Study
Mushroom Poison to Arrest Pancreatic Cancer: Study
In mice, amanitin - toxin found in death cap mushroom Amanita phalloides destroys pancreatic cancer cells without harming the body, say researchers


Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All

⬆️