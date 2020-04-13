Deadly Coronavirus Claims 2 More Deaths, Infects 28 People in Telangana

‘COVID-19 in India: Two more deaths and 28 new corona cases have been reported in Telangana, India.’ Read More..

Seven persons were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of persons cured to 103.Officials said that 412 persons are now under treatment at the hospitals.Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday asked people and the officials to be more alert in view of the rising number of cases in the state and the country.Source: IANS