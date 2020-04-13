by Adeline Dorcas on  April 13, 2020 at 3:15 PM Indian Health News
Deadly Coronavirus Claims 2 More Deaths, Infects 28 People in Telangana
Deadly coronavirus is spreading rapidly across India. With two more people died of coronavirus in Telangana on Sunday, taking the toll to 16 while 28 new positive cases were reported.

The state has reported fatalities for a second consecutive day. Two deaths were reported on Saturday.

According to a medical bulletin released by the Health Department on Sunday night, 28 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state's total to 531.


Seven persons were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of persons cured to 103.

Officials said that 412 persons are now under treatment at the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday asked people and the officials to be more alert in view of the rising number of cases in the state and the country.

Source: IANS

