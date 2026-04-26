Deadly Bacteria in New York Waters: What Swimmers Must Know

Can flesh-eating bacteria in Long Island waters kill you? Scientists warn of a 20% fatality risk within just 48 hours of infection.

What Is Vibrio Vulnificus and Why Is It So Dangerous?

Saxitoxin Surge and Bacterial Risks Force Shellfishing Closures Across Key Waterways

How Can You Protect Yourself From Flesh-Eating Bacteria?

Avoid entering the water if you have any open cuts, wounds, sores, or skin conditions

wounds, sores, or skin conditions Do not eat raw or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters, from waters under advisory

especially oysters, from waters under advisory Rinse off thoroughly with clean fresh water after swimming in coastal areas

If you develop rapid swelling, pain, or redness around a wound after water exposure, seek emergency medical care immediately — do not wait

Check local water quality advisories before swimming, especially during summer months when water temperatures peak and bacteria levels are highest

Elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions should consider avoiding contact with warm coastal waters entirely during high-risk periods

Vibrio Vulnificus: Infection, Diagnosis, Treatment - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/24884-vibrio-vulnificus)

As summer approaches and beachgoers prepare to return to Long Island's waters, scientists are sounding a dire alarm.New research from Stony Brook University has detected one of— and health experts warn the consequences of exposure can be fatal within days.Evidence of— was recently found across Long Island waters, including Mecox Bay, Sagaponack Pond, and Georgica Pond. The bacteria can lead to life-threatening infections if it enters the body through an open wound or through the consumption of raw shellfish.( ) is aIt is invisible to the naked eye, leaves no trace on the water's surface, and is virtually undetectable without laboratory testing — making it all the more dangerous.The bacteria enters through two routes — direct contact with contaminated water via an open wound, cut, or skin rash, or through consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters. Even a minor scrape is enough to allow infection.Once inside the body,In severe cases, it enters the bloodstream, triggering septic shock and organ failure. What begins as minor wound redness can turn fatal within hours.Early warning signs include sudden pain, swelling, or redness around a wound, fever, chills, nausea, skin blistering, and rapidly spreading discoloration. In bloodstream infections, dizziness, a sharp drop in blood pressure, and loss of consciousness can follow. Immediate treatment is critical and involves high-dose intravenous antibiotics, surgical removal of infected tissue, and intensive care support. In extreme cases, amputation may be necessary."It's a very, very serious infection — it gets into open wounds," said Dr. Christopher Gobler, a professor and ecologist at Stony Brook University. "People who are infected with this bacteria have a 20% chance of dying within just 48 hours."Gobler noted the bacteria had existed only in the Gulf of Mexico through much of the 20th century before slowly moving up the East Coast. While it was not expected to reach Long Island until 2080, in 2023, three people died from exposure in Long Island Sound.The danger is not limited to humans. On Long Island, dogs have gotten sick and died simply from drinking lake water contaminated with toxic algal blooms, Gobler warned.Gobler identified the primary cause as years of nitrogen runoff entering Long Island's waterways. "The major source of nitrogen coming from land to sea is what we call onsite septic systems," he said."Suffolk County is largely unsewered." That nitrogen feeds deadly algae blooms, which deplete oxygen levels in the water as temperatures rise — creating conditions wherethrives. The threats grow each summer as waters continue to warm.The bacteria is not the only concern. Several waterways have been closed to shell fishing due to dangerous levels of saxitoxin — a neurotoxin produced by algal blooms that can cause extreme illness and potentially death. Town Creek, Jockey Creek, and Goose Creek have all been affected, with portions of Shinnecock Bay also impacted."If someone's immunocompromised and or elderly and they have open wounds in summer, at least you may want to stay out of the water," Gobler said.Suffolk County officials say a 35-year program is underway to remove 360,000 cesspools and non-functioning septic systems from the region. Oysters, clams, and kelp placed into waterways can also help pull excess nitrogen out of the water, researchers say.In the meantime, Gobler's message ahead of summer is unambiguous: check local advisories before entering the water, avoid swimming with open wounds, and heed the warning his research carries — "There is no time to waste."Source-Medindia