Natural daylight improved blood glucose stability and metabolic markers in people with type 2 diabetes.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Natural daylight during office hours improves glucose control and whole-body substrate metabolism



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Regular morning sunlight exposure strengthens circadian rhythms and can improve mood, immune function, and metabolic health, reducing risks of depression and diabetes. #sunlighthealth #circadianrhythm #wellnessscience #metabolichealth #medindia

Influence of Daily Light Cycles on Human Physiology

Controlled Light Exposure as an Experimental Framework

Immediate Metabolic Responses to Natural Light

Mechanistic Insights from Biological Sampling

Broader Implications for Public Health and Architecture

https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(25)00490-5 - (https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(25)00490-5)

have reached, fueled byand, a mismatch between our biological clocks and environmental cues. At the same time, people now spend, greatly reducing access to. To determine how daylight affects metabolism, especially, a research team conducted a controlled experiment involving thirteenWhen these participants were exposed to, they displayedand a. These findings provide the first evidence that daylight exposure can have measurable benefits for individuals with.(As in all living beings,are subject to the influence of the circadian rhythm governed by the alternation of day and night. This is controlled by a, which synchronises the clocks in peripheral organs such as the liver and skeletal muscles."It has been known for several years that theplays a major role in the development ofthat affect an increasing proportion of the Western population," notes Charna Dibner, associate professor at the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine and at HUG, who co-directed this work with Joris Hoeks, associate professor at Maastricht University, and Patrick Schrauwen, professor at the DDZ."We largely spend our days under, which has a lower light intensity and a narrower wavelength spectrum than natural light. Natural light is also more effective in synchronizing the biological clock with the environment. Could thebe to blame for metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes?" adds Joris Hoeks.The research team recruited, all with type 2 diabetes. They spent 4.5 days in specially designed living spaces at Maastricht University, lit either with natural light through large windows or with artificial light. After a break of at least four weeks, they returned for a second session, this time in the other light environment."This experimental model allows us to examine the, which limits the individual variability in our results," explains Joris Hoeks. "Apart from the light source, all the otherSurprisingly, even over the short duration of the experiment, awas noted: in people exposed to natural light,with less variability. "Two important elements that indicate that our volunteers with diabetes managed tosays Patrick Schrauwen from DDZ. "In addition, theirwas a little higher in the evening, andwas also improved."To better understand the observed positive changes in the body's metabolism, the scientists tookfrom the volunteers before, during, and after each light treatment. "We analysed the regulation ofin cultured skeletal muscle cells together within the blood. Together, the results clearly show that the. This could be the reason for the improvedand the improved coordination between the central clock in the brain and the clocks in the organs," explains Charna Dibner.This study - a- only involved a small cohort of older people with type 2 diabetes over a short period of time. Nevertheless, it is theas compared to artificial light to which we tend to be exposed most of the time. "The next step will be to study the interactions between exposure to natural light and metabolic health in, by equipping volunteers with light detectors and glucose measurement tools for several weeks," say Jan-Frieder Harmsen, lead author of the study, former PhD fellow in Hoeks' research group and currently a post-doctoral researcher at RWTH Aachen University, Germany. "This study also highlights the often-overlookedSource-Université de Genève