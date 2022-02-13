Dating Apps Usage Grew Nearly 20% in Jan

Advertisement

In January 2019, Bumble's MAUs reached about 13 per cent of Tinder's while Hinge saw about 3 per cent. In three years, Bumble's usage climbed 13 points to reach more than a quarter of Tinder's in January 2022, and Hinge's usage climbed 9 points to 12 per cent.Bumble and Hinge have seen their audiences surge over the last three years. In January 2022, Hinge saw its MAUs reach more than four times that of January 2019, while Bumble has seen its MAUs grow 96 per cent while comparing the two time periods.Tinder's usage, on the other hand, has remained relatively steady over the same period of time - unsurprising because its audience is already comparatively large and the app remains the entrenched market leader.Source: IANS