Dating Apps Usage Grew Nearly 20% in Jan

In January 2022, the monthly active users of dating apps Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge collectively grew 17 percent, when compared to January 2019.
Although the calculus of socialization has changed in the last two years, dating app usage is still up compared to pre-pandemic levels.
The app's global usage reflects the same trend. From January 2019 through January 2022, Bumble and Hinge's monthly active users reached a fraction of Tinder's, however, their user bases have grown over that time.
Bumble and Hinge have seen their audiences surge over the last three years. In January 2022, Hinge saw its MAUs reach more than four times that of January 2019, while Bumble has seen its MAUs grow 96 per cent while comparing the two time periods.
Tinder's usage, on the other hand, has remained relatively steady over the same period of time - unsurprising because its audience is already comparatively large and the app remains the entrenched market leader.
