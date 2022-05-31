About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
DASH Diet can Lower Your Blood Pressure

by Hannah Joy on May 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM
Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet is a diet that can help treat or prevent high blood pressure or hypertension.

DASH Diet

It is a simple diet that focuses on lowering sodium intake while increasing intake of potassium, magnesium, and calcium-rich foods.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure


Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.
Although the DASH Diet was designed primarily to control high blood pressure, researchers have discovered that it is also effective in preventing osteoporosis, cancer, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Features of DASH Diet

  • Dash Diet's objective is to lower sodium content from the diet. Sodium intake should be limited to 1,500 milligrams, i.e. about 2/3 teaspoons of salt a day.
  • Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, and low fat dairy rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium should be included in the plan.
  • Alcohol and caffeine consumption should be moderate.
  • Given below is a table suggesting what all should be included in the DASH diet plan.

    • Type of Food Number of servings Examples of 1 serving
    Grains 6 to 8 servings a day 1 slice whole-wheat bread, 1 ounce dry cereal, or 1/2 cup cooked cereal, rice or pasta
    Vegetables 4 to 5 servings a day 1 cup raw leafy green vegetables or 1/2 cup cut-up raw or cooked vegetables
    Fruits 4 to 5 servings a day one medium fruit, 1/2 cup fresh, frozen or canned fruit, or 4 ounces of juice
    Dairy 2 to 3 servings a day 1 cup skim or 1 per cent milk, 1 cup low fat yogurt, or 1 1/2 ounces part-skim cheese
    Nuts, seeds and legumes 4 to 5 servings a week 1/3 cup nuts, 2 tablespoons seeds, or 1/2 cup cooked beans or peas
    Fats and oils 2 to 3 servings a day 1 tablespoon mayonnaise or 2 tablespoons salad dressing
    Sweets 5 servings or fewer a week 1 tablespoon sugar, jelly or jam, 1/2 cup sorbet, or 1 cup lemonade

    MIND Diet

    MIND Diet


    MIND diet is a healthy meal plan which is designed to lower the risk of Alzheimer''s disease, improve cognition and to sharpen memory.
    This diet plan is simple to implement and can be used as a long-term approach to healthy eating. According to surveys and studies, this diet plan is extremely effective, and people who followed it saw noticeable results in just two weeks. It might be a good idea to make gradual changes so that you can stick with it.

    Furthermore, the DASH diet is not just for hypertension patients; anyone can follow it because its main goal is to incorporate a healthy intake of potassium, magnesium, and calcium into the diet, which is essential for all humans.

    The DASH diet is definitely something you can start if you want to eat healthy and lower your blood pressure.



    Source: IANS
    DASH Diet Can Reduce Risk of Depression

    DASH Diet Can Reduce Risk of Depression


    Following the DASH diet which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy can reduce the chances of depression. The benefits are more in those who stick to the diet.
    Anti-hypertension DASH Diet May Reduce The Risk Of Gout

    Anti-hypertension DASH Diet May Reduce The Risk Of Gout


    The DASH diet is likely to be an ideal preventive approach for those who are at high risk for gout, especially those who also have hypertension.
