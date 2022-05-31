DASH Diet can Lower Your Blood Pressure

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet is a diet that can help treat or prevent high blood pressure or hypertension.
DASH DietIt is a simple diet that focuses on lowering sodium intake while increasing intake of potassium, magnesium, and calcium-rich foods.
Although the DASH Diet was designed primarily to control high blood pressure, researchers have discovered that it is also effective in preventing osteoporosis, cancer, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.
Features of DASH Diet
|Type of Food
|Number of servings
|Examples of 1 serving
|Grains
|6 to 8 servings a day
|1 slice whole-wheat bread, 1 ounce dry cereal, or 1/2 cup cooked cereal, rice or pasta
|Vegetables
|4 to 5 servings a day
|1 cup raw leafy green vegetables or 1/2 cup cut-up raw or cooked vegetables
|Fruits
|4 to 5 servings a day
|one medium fruit, 1/2 cup fresh, frozen or canned fruit, or 4 ounces of juice
|Dairy
|2 to 3 servings a day
|1 cup skim or 1 per cent milk, 1 cup low fat yogurt, or 1 1/2 ounces part-skim cheese
|Nuts, seeds and legumes
|4 to 5 servings a week
|1/3 cup nuts, 2 tablespoons seeds, or 1/2 cup cooked beans or peas
|Fats and oils
|2 to 3 servings a day
|1 tablespoon mayonnaise or 2 tablespoons salad dressing
|Sweets
|5 servings or fewer a week
|1 tablespoon sugar, jelly or jam, 1/2 cup sorbet, or 1 cup lemonade
This diet plan is simple to implement and can be used as a long-term approach to healthy eating. According to surveys and studies, this diet plan is extremely effective, and people who followed it saw noticeable results in just two weeks. It might be a good idea to make gradual changes so that you can stick with it.
Furthermore, the DASH diet is not just for hypertension patients; anyone can follow it because its main goal is to incorporate a healthy intake of potassium, magnesium, and calcium into the diet, which is essential for all humans.
The DASH diet is definitely something you can start if you want to eat healthy and lower your blood pressure.
Source: IANS