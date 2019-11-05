DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is proven to have beneficial effects on high blood pressure. But, a new study shows that DASH diet can also reduce the risk of heart failure in people under age 75.

DASH Diet can Lower Heart Failure Risk

‘DASH Diet recommended for people with high blood pressure to control their levels were found less likely to develop the risk of heart failure risk in people under age 75.’

The study was led by researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health.The observational study of more than 4,500 people showed that those individuals under 75 who most closely adhered to the DASH diet had a significantly lower risk of developing heart failure than those whose eating habits were least in keeping with the diet.The research is published in the current online issue of thesaid the study's lead author, Claudia L. Campos, M.D., associate professor of general internal medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine.The DASH diet emphasizes the eating of fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, poultry, fish, and low-fat dairy products while reducing consumption of salt, red meat, sweets and sugar-sweetened beverages. It is similar to the Mediterranean diet but differs in recommending low-fat dairy products and excluding alcoholic beverages.For the study the researchers reviewed the cardiovascular health records over 13 years of 4,478 men and women of multiple ethnicities from six U.S. sites who were between ages 45 and 84 with no history of cardiovascular disease when they were enrolled in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis between 2000 and 2002.The assessment of their dietary habits was based on their responses to a 120-item questionnaire covering the serving size and frequency of consumption of specific foods and beverages. Using this data, the study team divided the participants into five groups, each representing 20 percent of the study population, based on how well (or poorly) their eating habits aligned with the DASH diet.The risk of heart failure did not vary significantly by DASH compliance for the population as a whole, but it did for participants under 75, with those in the group with the highest DASH compliance group having an incidence rate 40 percent lower than those in the lowest compliance group.Campos said.Source: Eurekalert