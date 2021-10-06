by Angela Mohan on  June 10, 2021 at 8:01 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Dapagliflozin Protects Kidney Even in FSGS Patients
SGLT2 inhibitors (gliflozins) cause stabilization of renal function and improvement of clinical (renal and cardiovascular) outcomes even in Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis patients.

These medications inhibit SGLT-2 (sodium-dependent glucose co-transporter 2) in the proximal renal tubule, thereby increasing urinary glucose excretion.

Study found that dapagliflozin markedly reduces the risk of progressive loss of renal function in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both in the presence and in the absence of diabetes mellitus.


The trial included 115 participants with FSGS randomized to receive either 10 mg dapagliflozin (n=53) or placebo (n=62) on top of standard treatment.

Primary endpoint included a ?50% decrease in eGFR, reaching dialysis requirement, or cardiovascular death. In the present analysis, the course of kidney function (eGFR) was specifically investigated during the median 2.4-year follow-up.

The FSGS patients were 53.7±13.9 years old, had a glomerular filtration rate of 41.6±11.6 ml/min/1.73 m2 and a median urinary protein excretion of 1553 (758-2257) mg/g.

Four out of 53 patients on dapagliflozin and nine out of 62 patients on placebo reached the primary endpoint. Initial eGFR decline occurred (eGFR dip of -4.5 ml/min/1.73m2 in the dapagliflozin group compared to -0.8 ml/min/1.73m2 in the placebo group).

The annual eGFR loss was -1.9 versus -4.2 ml/min/1.73 m2. Tolerability and safety of dapagliflozin were good, and discontinuations due to side effects were similar in both groups.

The results of several previous studies have demonstrated that SGLT2 inhibitors improve cardiovascular and kidney outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes.

For dapagliflozin, these benefits extend to patients with heart failure and chronic kidney disease who do not have diabetes. New data from this subgroup analysis suggest that FSGS patients also gain benefit,' said Professor David Wheeler.

'SGLT2 inhibitors offer a new therapeutic option in the field of nephrology and are likely to be used more extensively in future, both in diabetic and non-diabetic kidney diseases.

They also reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, which are important comorbidities in this patient population.'



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diabetes Drug Dapagliflozin Increases Risk of Breast and Bladder Cancers
A two-year study on the new diabetes pill being developed by Bristol-Meyers and AstraZeneca was found to increase the risk of breast and bladder cancers
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.
READ MORE
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Urinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisKidney BiopsyPrevention of Kidney Disease