medindia

Dangerous Chemicals in Plastics Threaten Seabirds

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 3, 2019 at 4:21 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hazardous chemicals are found in plastics consumed by the seabirds. This may result in catastrophe for the seabirds as the water pollution levels are high, and plastics quickly finds a place in their food chain.
Dangerous Chemicals in Plastics Threaten Seabirds
Dangerous Chemicals in Plastics Threaten Seabirds

. The research findings were published in Marine Pollution Bulletin in May 2019. The researchers carried out a non-target survey of additives in 194 pieces of plastics ingested by seabirds, such as Northern Fulmar and Albatross. These additives, which are often hazardous chemicals, are generally blended into most plastics in order to make plastics better, for instance, to stabilize polymers against UV degradation or oxidation, to simply add colors, and so on.

Show Full Article


"We uncovered that four kinds of UV stabilizers and two brominated flame retardants at detection frequencies of 4.6% and 2.1%, respectively," said Dr. Hideshige Takada, the corresponding author, and professor in the Laboratory of Organic Geochemistry of TUAT. "Our previous researches showed that these additives in plastics are transferred from ingested plastics and unfortunately accumulated in some tissues of seabirds."

. "These findings imply that any of these additives can be detected in the tissue of seabirds, which ingest 15 pieces of plastics with a probability of 73%. We found that ingestion of 15 pieces of plastics per one individual is actually happening in the real-world case of the Albatross.", said Dr. Takada. "We could foresee in the near future that 90 % of the individuals would accumulate additives derived from ingested plastics if the number would increase double, that is 30 pieces per individual."

The present study was supported by a Grant-in-Aid from the Ministry of Education and Culture of Japan (Projects No. 26-8120 and No. 16H01768) and Environment Research and Technology Development Fund (SII-2-2).

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Nearly 92 Percent Life-Threatening Cases in Marine Life Due to Plastic Waste

Debris of plastic and glass in the ocean has been having a life-threatening global impact on marine life and nearly 700 species have been recorded as having encountered man-made debris.

Ammonia Emissions by Seabirds Contributing to Atmospheric Acidity

A new study has shown ammonia emissions from seabirds to be a significant source of nitrogen in remote coastal ecosystems, contributing to nutrient enrichment (eutrophication) and

African Penguins Have Four Different Vocalizations

African adult penguins communicate using four different vocalizations and juveniles and chicks use two begging calls to request food.

Bird Poop Enriched With Ammonia Keeps Arctic Cool

Ammonia-rich bird poop may be playing an important role in cooling the Arctic during its warmer months, reveals study published in Nature Communications.

What's New on Medindia

Genes Underscore 5 Psychiatric Disorders

FRESH 3D Printing of Human Heart - A Step Closer to Reality

Regular Jogging Exercises can Prevent Weight Gain Even in Those with 'Obesity Genes'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive