medindia

Damaged Nerves With Polymer and Protein Created

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 25, 2020 at 11:10 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A biodegradable nerve guide  a polymer tube  filled with growth-promoting protein that can regenerate long sections of damaged nerves, without the need for transplanting stem cells or a donor nerve has been created by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers.
Damaged Nerves With Polymer and Protein Created
Damaged Nerves With Polymer and Protein Created

So far, the technology has been tested in monkeys, and the results of those experiments appeared today in Science Translational Medicine.

Show Full Article


"We're the first to show a nerve guide without any cells was able to bridge a large, 2-inch gap between the nerve stump and its target muscle," said senior author Kacey Marra, Ph.D., professor of plastic surgery at Pitt and core faculty at the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine. "Our guide was comparable to, and in some ways better than, a nerve graft."

Half of wounded American soldiers return home with injuries to their arms and legs, which aren't well protected by body armor, often resulting in damaged nerves and disability. Among civilians, car crashes, machinery accidents, cancer treatment, diabetes and even birth trauma can cause significant nerve damage, affecting more than 20 million Americans.

Peripheral nerves can regrow up to a third of an inch on their own, but if the damaged section is longer than that, the nerve can't find its target. Often, the disoriented nerve gets knotted into a painful ball called a neuroma.

The most common treatment for longer segments of nerve damage is to remove a skinny sensory nerve at the back of the leg  which causes numbness in the leg and other complications, but has the least chance of being missed  chop it into thirds, bundle the pieces together and then sew them to the end of the damaged motor nerve, usually in the arm. But only about 40 to 60% of the motor function typically returns.

"It's like you're replacing a piece of linguini with a bundle of angel hair pasta," Marra said. "It just doesn't work as well."

Marra's nerve guide returned about 80% of fine motor control in the thumbs of four monkeys, each with a 2-inch nerve gap in the forearm.

The guide is made of the same material as dissolvable sutures and peppered with a growth-promoting protein  the same one delivered to the brain in a recent Parkinson's trial  which releases slowly over the course of months.

The experiment had two controls: an empty polymer tube and a nerve graft. Since monkeys' legs are relatively short, the usual clinical procedure of removing and dicing a leg nerve wouldn't work. So, the scientists removed a 2-inch segment of nerve from the forearm, flipped it around and sewed it into place, replacing linguini with linguini, and setting a high bar for the nerve guide to match.

In both scenarios, it took a year for the nerve to regrow. The empty guide performed significantly worse all around.

With these promising results in monkeys, Marra wants to bring her nerve guide to human patients. She's working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a first-in-human clinical trial and spinning out a startup company, AxoMax Technologies Inc.

"There are no hollow tubes on the market that are approved by the FDA for nerve gaps greater than an inch. Once you get past that, no off-the-shelf tube has been shown to work," Marra said. "That's what's amazing here."

Additional authors on the study include Neil Fadia, Jacqueline Bliley, Gabriella DiBernardo, Donald Crammond, Ph.D., Benjamin Schilling, Wesley Sivak, M.D., Ph.D., Alexander Spiess, M.D., Kia Washington, M.D., Matthias Waldner, M.D., Liao Han Tsung, Ph.D., Isaac James, M.D., Danielle Minteer, Ph.D., Casey Tompkins-Rhoades, Deok-Yeol Kim, Riccardo Schweizer, M.D., Debra Bourne, M.D., Adam Cottrill, George Panagis, Asher Schusterman, M.D., Francesco Egro, M.D., Insiyah Campwala, Tyler Simpson, M.S., Douglas Weber, Ph.D., Trent Gause, M.D., Jack Brooker, Tvisha Josyula, Astrid Guevara, Alexander Repko and Christopher Mahoney, all of Pitt.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Active Lifestyles May Heal Damaged Nerves after Spinal Cord Injuries

Living a more active lifestyle may heal damaged nerves after a spinal cord injury, reveals a new study.

Gene Expression Pathway might be able to Repair MS-damaged Nerves

Specific gene expression in specified regions may provide a more precise, neuroprotective approach to Multiple sclerosis treatment.

New Method Could Make Damaged Nerves to Repair Themselves Faster

Nerve damage caused by traumatic accidents may heal faster as researchers at University of Sheffield have developed a new method

Tamarind Seeds To Regrow Damaged Nerves

A new biomaterial derived from tamarind seeds could help regrow damaged nerves in the brain and spinal chord, says an Australian researcher.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQ
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Valentine's Day Gift: Mute Snoring to Surprise Your Partner

New Cancer Treatment can Hide Boron Inside Cancer Cells during Radiotherapy

Chest Pain
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive