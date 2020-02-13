medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Damaged Eye Vessels may Indicate Higher Stroke Risk for Adults With Diabetes, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 13, 2020 at 9:52 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among people with diabetes, damaged small blood vessels in the eye were found to be a marker for higher stroke risk, stated a preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2020 - Feb. 19-21 in Los Angeles, a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
Damaged Eye Vessels may Indicate Higher Stroke Risk for Adults With Diabetes, Says Study
Damaged Eye Vessels may Indicate Higher Stroke Risk for Adults With Diabetes, Says Study

Diabetic retinopathy, damage to small blood vessels of the eye, is a common complication of diabetes and can lead to blindness. It has also previously been linked with an increased risk of heart attack and heart attack deaths.

Show Full Article


"A build-up of plaque in large arteries feeding the brain and the common heart arrhythmia atrial fibrillation, are the primary causes of ischemic (clot-caused) strokes. And, damage to small blood vessels also cause stroke and vascular dementia, so we thought that diabetic retinopathy might be an important biomarker of stroke risk for patients with diabetes," said Ka-Ho Wong, B.S., M.B.A., lead author of the study and clinical research coordinator and lab manager of the de Havenon Lab at the University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Researchers followed 874 people with diabetes who developed diabetic retinopathy and 1,954 who did not. All of the patients (average age of 62; 62% male) are participating in ACCORD (Action to Control Cardiovascular Risk in Diabetes), a large trial to test whether intensive efforts to control blood sugar, reduce cholesterol and lower blood pressure can reduce the risk of heart disease in people with diabetes.

During a five-year follow-up, researchers found:

Overall, 117 patients had a stroke;

Diabetic retinopathy was more common in patients with stroke (41%) than those without (30%); The heightened risk was found in all treatment groups.

"We were surprised that none of the ACCORD interventions (glucose, lipid and blood pressure control) decreased diabetic retinopathy and stroke risk, especially intense blood-pressure reduction, since a lot of microvascular diseases are caused by high blood pressure. This finding is in line with results from ACCORD, which showed no reduction in heart attacks," Wong said. Despite the these findings, the researchers suggest that patients with diabetic retinopathy receive aggressive medical management to reduce stroke risk.

"It's important for everyone with diabetes to maintain good blood glucose control, and those with established diabetic retinopathy should pay particular attention to meeting all the stroke prevention guidelines that are established by the American Stroke Association," Wong said. To reduce stroke risk, the American Stroke Association recommends a healthy lifestyle, which includes low salt intake; getting regular physical activity; maintaining a healthy weight; avoiding tobacco; managing stress; limiting alcohol intake to no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men; and taking medication as prescribed for high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and atrial fibrillation.

The study did not have information on the type (bleeding or blockage) or location of the strokes that occurred.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term 'diabetic retinopathy' refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Test Your Knowledge on Color Blindness

Is a person born color blind or is it a condition that affects old people? Can a color blind person see any colors at all? Test your knowledge of color blindness with this quiz. ...

Stroke - Top Ten Facts

Strokes occur when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperitive to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

More News on:

Nervous TicBellīs PalsyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart DiseaseStress and the Gender DivideStroke FactsStrokeEyeVision
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Golf for Elderly: Golfing Regularly can Add Years to Your Life

T'ai Chi can Treat Chronic Low Back Pain in Older Adults

New Treatment Strategy for Depression Uses AI and Brain Scans
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive