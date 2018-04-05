medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Daily Intake of Aspirin Can Increase Risk of Certain Cancers in Men

by Sushma Rao on  May 4, 2018 at 12:17 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taking an aspirin everyday, may not necessarily keep the doctor away. Infact, men who take an aspirin once a day have at a doubled risk of melanoma, when compared to men who do not consume the drug daily, finds a new Northwestern Medicine study.
Daily Intake of Aspirin Can Increase Risk of Certain Cancers in Men
Daily Intake of Aspirin Can Increase Risk of Certain Cancers in Men

Women, however, do not have an increased risk in this large patient population.

"Given the widespread use of aspirin and the potential clinical impact of the link to melanoma, patients and health care providers need to be aware of the possibility of increased risk for men," said senior study author Dr. Beatrice Nardone, research assistant professor of dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

She suggested increasing patient education about sun exposure, avoiding tanning beds and getting skin checks by a dermatologist, particularly for individuals who are already at high risk for skin cancers.

"This does not mean men should stop aspirin therapy to lower the risk of heart attack," she stressed.

Almost half of people age 65 and over reported taking aspirin daily or every other day, according to a 2005 study. In 2015, about half of a nationwide survey of U.S. adults reported regular aspirin use.

The study was published April 27 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Nardone was surprised at the results because aspirin is reported to reduce risk of gastric, colon, prostate and breast cancer. And some previous studies have reported a reduced risk in aspirin-exposed men and an increased risk in aspirin-exposed women. Nardone attributed this to variability of the research methods used in studies that look for associations and risks for cancers.

Among the numerous possibilities, one reason men may be more vulnerable could be related to males (human and animal species) expressing a lower amount of protective enzymes, like superoxide dismutase and catalase, compared to females, Nardone speculated.

"These lower levels of protective enzymes suggest that a higher level of resulting oxidative cellular damage in men might contribute to the possibility of developing melanoma," said Nardone, who is an investigator for the Research on Adverse Drug Events and Reports Program at Northwestern.

The study collected medical record data comprising almost 200,000 patients who were aspirin-exposed or aspirin-unexposed (control group), ages 18-89, with no prior history of melanoma and with a follow-up time of at least five years.

For the aspirin-exposed patient population, the study included only patients who had at least one year of once-daily aspirin exposure at a dose of 81 or 325 mg occurring between January 2005 and December 2006 in order to allow for at least five years of follow-up data to detect if melanoma occurred over time. Out of a total of 195,140 patients, 1,187 were aspirin exposed. Of these 1,187 patients, 26 (2.19 percent) (both men and women) had a subsequent diagnosis for melanoma compared to 1,676 (0.86 percent) in aspirin-unexposed (men and women) patients.

When the groups were separated into men and women, men exposed to aspirin had almost twice the risk for diagnosis of melanoma (adjusted relative risk: 1.83) compared to men in the same population who were not exposed to aspirin.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Melanoma

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Melanoma Treatment - New Investigational Drug Shows Promise in Early Phase I Clinical Trials

Melanoma Treatment - New Investigational Drug Shows Promise in Early Phase I Clinical Trials

Novel compound dubbed MK-8353 offers hope in the treatment of melanoma and other cancers with mutations in BRAF or RAS genes in early phase I clinical trials

Melanoma Risk Does Not Increase in Expectant Mothers

Melanoma Risk Does Not Increase in Expectant Mothers

The incidence of melanoma continues to increase particularly among young women in their 20s and 30s and pregnancy does not alter it.

Aspirin may Influence Heart Problems After Normal Surgery

Aspirin may Influence Heart Problems After Normal Surgery

Previous stent or angioplasty patients can experience heart problems after a normal surgery with peri-operative aspirin therapy

Anticoagulants

Anticoagulants

Anticoagulants prevent the clotting of blood in our body. They are administered orally or via injection.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Colon Polyps

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye''s syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.

Testicular Cancer

Testicular Cancer

A person with testicular cancer may have a testicle that is three times its original size. The most cited risk factor is undescended testes.

More News on:

Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Testicular Cancer Anticoagulants Healthy Living Reye’s Syndrome Colon Polyps 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...