Daily Aspirin Use Lingers Despite Warnings

Many Americans continue taking daily aspirin for heart disease prevention, often unnecessarily and without medical supervision.

Nearly half of seniors still use aspirin daily, despite the risks of internal bleeding and death.

Daily Aspirin Use Persists Despite Bleeding Risks

1 in 4 adults in the U.S. aged 40 and above, which is about 29 million people , used low-dose aspirin daily for heart disease prevention in 2017.

in the U.S. aged which is about , used for heart disease prevention in 2017. Of these, 6.6 million took aspirin without medical advice .

took aspirin . Despite 2019 guidelines warning against aspirin use in the elderly due to bleeding risks:

45% of adults aged 70–79 continued daily use. 46% of adults aged 80 and above also continued daily use.

What Changed in the Guidelines?

Daily aspirin is not recommended in adults aged above 70 or in those who have a higher tendency to bleed.

or in those who have a higher tendency to bleed. Aspirin can still be an option in adults between the ages of 40 and 70 who have a high cardiovascular risk, excluding increased bleeding risk.

Aspirin Misuse Lingers Despite Updated Guidelines

Some of the Americans still use aspirin daily and perhaps without being aware of newer guidelines.

Many of them take aspirin without even a proper consultation with their doctors.

In elderly people and individuals with peptic ulcers, the prolonged use presents an increased danger of injury.

Study Shortcomings Point to Future Research Needs

Aspirin, which was once acclaimed as a simple, cheap means to prevent the occurrence of heart attacks, is still popular among U.S. adults as afor the. However, recent data on the same survey conducted by theshow a troubling pattern: nearlyreport using, including many who may not benefit—or could even be harmed—by the practice ().Those who had diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and were smokers had greater use. Currently, more worryingly, subjects with peptic ulcer disease, which increases the risk of bleeding, had the same risk as those taking aspirin.and theupdated their recommendations in 2019. Referring to new evidence from large randomized trials– A Study of Cardiovascular Events in Diabetes– Aspirin to Reduce Risk of Initial Vascular Events– Aspirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly—they concluded:The trials demonstrated limited benefit in preventing first-time heart events and consistently showed an increased risk of major bleeding, especially among older adults.The study’s results suggest a serious disconnect between evolving medical evidence and current public behavior:The research was limited in a number of ways. It was based on, which could have likely introduced errors. Also, the NHIS, which curbed the extent of the findings. More significantly, key clinical factors like, making it impossible to efficiently compute individual cardiovascular risk ratings.Despite updated guidelines and mounting evidence of harm in certain populations, aspirin continues to be used extensively for heart disease prevention. With nearly half of adults over 70 still taking it—and many doing so without professional guidance—this study highlights the urgent need for clinician-patient discussions around aspirin use.Aspirin isn’t for all. What once worked as a preventive medicine may now carry more risk than prevention, especially if you’re over 70 or have bleeding concerns. Talk to your doctor before popping that daily pill.Source-Eurekalert